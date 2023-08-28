Single-cell Omics Market Research Report 2023-2030: Breaking Barriers, One Cell at a Time, Single-Cell Omics' Journey to USD 4.64 Billion

28 Aug, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-cell Omics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Single-cell Genomics, Single-cell Transcriptomics), By Application (Oncology, Neurology), By End-User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-cell omics market size is expected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2030, expanding at 16.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030
The increasing significance of single-cell omics in cell therapy, reproductive medicine, and personalized medicine are some of the key drivers for the market. In addition, increasing industry-academia collaborations are accelerating the adoption of single-cell omics technology in research & development. Similarly, supportive government legislation, rising funding for research, and various developments undertaken by market players are further contributing to the market expansion.
The rising demand for personalized medicine and growing adoption of omics-based tools to foster personalized medicine research are anticipated to cater to market demand throughout the forecast period. In addition, ongoing research efforts to explore the value of personalized medicine to develop targeted therapies tailored to the needs of individual patients have gained traction in past years.
Thus, the evolution of precision medicine is pushing manufacturers to develop omics-based models for respective conditions. For instance, in January 2021 Mission Bio, Inc. launched Tapestri-a single cell multi-omics system for faster development of precision cancer therapies.
Single-cell-based omics have found a large range of applications in genetic engineering and cellular biology studies. This has allowed scientists to analyze cell lineage, identify cell types, and investigate cellular differentiation pathways, which has created huge traction for regenerative medicine and drug development processes.
Thus, an emerging application of single-cell omics in the drug development process is anticipated to support the global market. For instance, in January 2021 Vizgen launched Pharma Accelerator Lab in response to the higher demand from top pharmaceutical companies who are incorporating single cellular & spatial transcriptomics solutions to bolster their drug development pipeline.
Furthermore, various organic and inorganic developments undertaken by participants, and increasing industry-academia collaborations have driven global market growth to a significant extent.
For instance, in December 2022, 10x Genomics, Inc. announced the launch of its Xenium platform for in-situ analysis. In addition, in June 2022 Fluent BioSciences launched two novel products for 3 single cells RNA analyses. The newly launched T2 and T20 kits allowed scientists to immediately access the power of single-cell transcriptomics with relatively little capital investment.
Single-cell Omics Market Report Highlights
By product type, the single-cell genomics segment dominated the market with a share of 45.8% in 2022, due to evolving demand from a wide range of end-users, potential clinical applications of single cells genomics platform, and technological advancements
By application, the oncology segment dominated the industry with a share of 55.1% in 2022, due to the rising burden of cancer globally, rapid evolution in single cells analysis techniques, and rising adoption of omics-based tools to study cancer progression
Based on end-user, academic, and research organizations segment dominated the market with a share of 42.8% in 2022. The high growth of the segment is attributed to the rising usage of technology on college campuses, increasing research efforts to develop novel modeling tools, and rising research studies by various research institutes to explore diverse applications of cell biology
North America established a strong regional position in the global market with a 46.37% share in 2022 due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable government policies
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Technological Advancements in single-cell analysis products
- Increasing R&D spending by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Increasing trend for personalized medicine
Market Restraint Analysis
- High cost of single-cell analysis
- Issues associated with data security and privacy
Industry Analysis Tools
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Company Categorization
- Strategy Mapping
- Company Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
- CYTENA GmbH
- 10x Genomics
- BD
- CELLENION
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- ANGLE plc
- Illumina, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Mission Bio
- Standard BioTools Inc.
Product Type Business Analysis
- Single-Cell Genomics
- Single-Cell Transcriptomics
- Single-Cell Proteomics
- Single-Cell Metabolomics
Application Business Analysis
- Oncology
- Cell Biology
- Neurology
- Immunology
End-User Business Analysis
- Academic and Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories
