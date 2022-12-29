Single Cell Technology Competitive Landscape Report 2022: 38 Main Players Accounted for $860 Million in 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comprehensive Single Cell Technology 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size is ~ $0.86 billion USD in 2021, at a CAGR of ~28% when calculated based on the main 38 companies only.

The global single-cell technology (SCT) market has emerged since the mid-2010s. The SCT is defined as any cell biology research tool that provides single-cell resolution handling and data sets, for example, single-cell (SC) picking up/dispensing, SC sequencing, and SC-protein analysis technologies.

There are 58+ commercial SCT products from 52 companies and over 30 pre-commerce-stage startups to enter the market in the next few years. Primarily, the SCT market is young and complex: over 75% of the products were launched within the last 7 years. Over 70% of the market players are less than 10 years old startups. It is also characterized by its wide range of technology mixtures and various types of users.

The market share is highly concentrated on the four major companies 10x genomics, Fluidigm, BD biosciences, and Berkeley light, yet this market share can change as the market is expanding with more players. Here, we identified the commercial SCT products and segmented by the technical principles (picking up, dispensing, droplet-based, microwell-based, etc) and by the five application or functionality spectrums: SC- picking up isolation, SC-dispensing (cell line development), SC (or multi-omics) sequencing, SC- protein analysis, and novel cell characterization.

We also deep dive into the 37 early-stage startups, including 18 spatial biology companies/products. For each startup, we present the company profile, technology description, and target market applications. The report also features a label-free live-cell imaging, microfluidic chip-based flow cytometry, and small liquid dispensing technologies. In total, we introduce +100 new technologies/companies around single cell resolution bioresearch tools.

Competitive landscape and market segmentation of high-resolution cell biology research tools

The 100+ new technologies in SCT fields including 37+ pre-commerce stage startups and a complete list of spatial analysis players.

Key questions answered:

What is a comprehensive list of the commercial SCT technologies, including all early-stage startups?

Who are the emerging SCT startup companies?

What is single-cell technology (SCT) and its history?

What are the main technical principle and applications?

What are their competitive advantages and key differentiators?

What are the current market size, commercial capability, and growth potentials (revenues, install bases, prices)?

What are the users' research objectives, trends, needs, and challenges?

Which research field are actively using SCT?

What are the important features in popular applications like cell line development, antibody discovery, and SC genomics?

Report's key features

Identification of comprehensive list of SCT companies and their products including all startups & pre-commerce stage startups

Connecting Technology And Biology: Segmentation by core- technology and application & Technology landscape and analysis

Commercial Capability: Revenues & install bases, funding raised

Competitive Market Landscape: Overall market dynamics and strategies observed in SCT market

Special features on "livecell imaging technologies" "spatial analysis", "microfluidic chip-based flow cytometry and "Liquid handling robot technologies"

Overview of single cell biology research & SCT workflow

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Objectives of the report

Key features

Methodology-How the report was written

Part 1. Global Single Cell Technology (SCT) market overview

1.1 What is SCT and why single cell

1.2 History of SCT

1.3 Market players analysis (timeline, location, employee numbers)

1.4 Market segmentation by the single cell handling technical Principle

Complete list of companies and products

1.5 Market segmentation by the application/main functions

Complete list of companies and products

1.6 Market size and market share by revenues

1.7 Market trends and current challenges

Part 2. Current SCT commercial products

2.1 Image-based single-cell picking-up technologies

List of 14 companies and technologies presentation

Competitive landscape analysis

2.2 Single-cell dispensing technologies

List of 5 companies and technologies presentation

Cell line development market

Competitive landscape analysis

2.3 Genomics/Transcriptomics/multi-omics technologies

List of 7 companies and technologies presentation

Competitive landscape analysis

2.4 Proteomics or protein level analysis technologies

List of 5 companies and technologies presentation

Competitive landscape analysis

2.5 Novel cell characterization technologies

List of 9 companies and technologies presentation

Competitive landscape analysis

The SCT market landscape

Part 3. Emerging startup identification

3.1 Single-cell isolation - 3 companies

Complete list of 21 SC-isolation companies in the market

3.2 Single-cell sequencing - 4 companies

Complete list of 11 SC-sequencing companies in the market

3.3 Single-cell-multi-omics (SC-seq/proteins/imaging/phenomics - 4 companies

3.4 Data analysis - 3 companies

3.5 Screening - 3 companies

3.6 Novel cell sorter - 5 companies

3.7 Others - 4 companies

3.8 Spatial biology - 11 companies + 7 commercial companies

Spatial biology market landscape

3.9 Analysis of the early stage startups

List of the early-stage startups

Functional categories

Financing rounds

The SCT startup market landscape

Part 4. Special features

4.1 Label-free live-cell imaging technologies

4.2 Microfluidic chip-based flow cytometry technologies

4.3 Liquid handling robot technologies

