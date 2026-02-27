Single Collector Civil War Memorabilia Online Auction

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Mass Auctions is offering a Civil War memorabilia collection from the estate of Reverend Walter J. Riley. Reverend Riley was a Civil War history buff who collected artifacts related to the Civil War. Reverend Riley was the pastor of St. Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury, MA. All items in this auction are from his estate.

Abraham Lincoln signed document Bible that stopped a bullet and saved a soldier's life!

Highlights include an Abraham Lincoln signed document, 1864 New York First Veteran Infantry camp flag, a bible that stopped a bullet and saved a soldier's life, Confederate Soldier Boteler memorabilia, and more. There are over 1,200 lots including photographs, letters, documents, broadsides, banners, medals, ribbons, swords, books and much more.

Auctioneer Wayne Tuiskula of Central Mass Auctions said, "Reverend Riley put together an amazing collection of Civil War memorabilia that will appeal to collectors and historians. We are honored that Central Mass Auctions was chosen to offer it to the public."

Online bidding ends Monday, March 2, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

For more information on this auction, upcoming auctions, and to join our email list, please visit https://centralmassauctions.com

