Single Collector Civil War Memorabilia Online Auction

News provided by

Central Mass Auctions

Feb 27, 2026, 08:41 ET

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Mass Auctions is offering a Civil War memorabilia collection from the estate of Reverend Walter J. Riley. Reverend Riley was a Civil War history buff who collected artifacts related to the Civil War. Reverend Riley was the pastor of St. Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury, MA. All items in this auction are from his estate.

Continue Reading
Abraham Lincoln signed document
Abraham Lincoln signed document
Bible that stopped a bullet and saved a soldier's life!
Bible that stopped a bullet and saved a soldier's life!

Highlights include an Abraham Lincoln signed document, 1864 New York First Veteran Infantry camp flag, a bible that stopped a bullet and saved a soldier's life, Confederate Soldier Boteler memorabilia, and more. There are over 1,200 lots including photographs, letters, documents, broadsides, banners, medals, ribbons, swords, books and much more.

Auctioneer Wayne Tuiskula of Central Mass Auctions said, "Reverend Riley put together an amazing collection of Civil War memorabilia that will appeal to collectors and historians. We are honored that Central Mass Auctions was chosen to offer it to the public."

Online bidding ends Monday, March 2, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m. ET. 

For more information on this auction, upcoming auctions, and to join our email list, please visit https://centralmassauctions.com

Contact:
Wayne Tuiskula - Central Mass Auctions
[email protected]
508-612-6111

SOURCE Central Mass Auctions

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Transportation Museum Collection Being Auctioned by Central Mass Auctions

Transportation Museum Collection Being Auctioned by Central Mass Auctions

After 34 years in business, the Harlansburg Station Transportation Museum has closed, and Central Mass Auctions is offering its collection in an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Entertainment

Entertainment

Art

Art

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics