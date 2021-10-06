Single-family Rentals Drive all 2021 Rent Increases

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To the surprise of many, the general rise in rental home prices is not actually reflective of the entire market. This year's overall rent increases are coming solely from single-family rentals, while apartment home rental prices are actually decreasing. The price of apartments nationwide has actually decreased by 2.3% since January.

According to Jonas Bordo, CEO & Co-Founder of Dwellsy, "Due to COVID19, renters want more space and control over access to their homes, and this has led to substantial new demand for single family rentals. The supply of these properties is relatively unchanged--maybe even down, due to the hot single-family sales market--so rent for this asset type has gone through the roof in 2021." Dwellsy's data shows that single family rental prices are up by 15%, driving an overall increase in median rent by 9.6%.

While the national numbers are surprising, local numbers vary dramatically between local markets. For example, Santa Rosa, CA in Sonoma County, the rent price of single-family homes went up 10% month over month, while the rent price for apartments was down 3%. This exemplifies the national market trend of single-family homes driving up the overall price of rentals. However, in Los Angeles, CA, we noticed the complete opposite trend, where apartments are in such high demand that their prices are skyrocketing, while the single-family home rentals in the city decrease in price. The median rental price in LA has increased 7% since January.

As the largest home rental listing platform in the country, with over 12 million listings, we have access to unique data on rental trends and housing affordability across the country. Our data helps renters identify the most and least affordable rental markets and view individualized rental market trends based on location as prices of apartments and single-family home rentals continue to fluctuate during the ongoing pandemic. We have broken this data down regionally across the US so you can see the trends in rental housing and affordability in your area .

