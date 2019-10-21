Single Malt Scotch Whisky Maker, The Glenlivet®, Honors U.S. Cities With Rare Single Cask Limited Editions

Set to quickly become a coveted collectors' item, each Single Cask Edition – a cask strength, non-chill filtered Scotch whisky – is hand selected from an individual cask by The Glenlivet's expert team of craftsmen. Each bottle is then individually numbered and presented in a handcrafted wooden box – a package designed to reflect the care and craftsmanship that goes into every drop of whisky within.

"With these exclusive Single Cask Editions, Single Malt enthusiasts can own an exclusive piece of The Glenlivet's history," said Alan Winchester, Master Distiller, The Glenlivet. "Each bottle is the result of a unique combination of liquid, cask and age and can never be replicated again. Embracing the cask's original character and flavor, it offers one of the purest Single Malt experiences available."

Single Cask Editions & Availability

As no two casks are ever the same, each of the six Single Cask Editions has been bottled after a range of 14 to 17 years maturation at cask strength without chill-filtration, a process that locks in the individual cask character and results in a rare and distinctive tasting experience.

The Glenlivet Single Cask Edition: American Oak Barrel, 17 Year

A blend of aromas from traditional pear drop sweets, butterscotch to delicate creamy fudge combines with a rich and fruity taste profile of luscious toffee apple, ripe pear, smooth caramel and a warming hint of ginger to offer a long and slightly dry finish.

- Age: 17 Years & 7 Months

- Availability: Florida

- MSRP: $299 (700 mL)

The Glenlivet Single Cask Edition: American Oak Hogshead, 16 Year

An intriguing aroma of sweet baked apples, rich butterscotch and creamy vanilla custard combines with a taste profile of ripe pear and honeyed peach to offer a soft, sweet and gently dry finish.

- Age: 16 Years & 3 Months

- Availability: New York

- MSRP: $269 (700 mL)

The Glenlivet Single Cask Edition: American Oak Barrel, 16 Year

Distinct aromas of classic pear drop sweets combine with lavishly creamy toffee and smooth vanilla combines with a silky-smooth golden syrup taste profile of traditional barley sugar sweets and toffee fudge with a gentle cinnamon spiciness to offer an exceptional sweet and silky-smooth finish.

- Age: 16 Years & 8 Months

- Availability: Massachusetts & Illinois

- MSRP: $269 (700 mL)

The Glenlivet Single Cask Edition: Sherry, 14 Year

Balancing aromas between a sweet and fruity apricot jam, delicious red toffee apples, rich vanilla and banoffee pie combine with a taste profile of ripe banana, soft poached pears and a warming ginger and cinnamon spice offering a long, sweet and warming spicy finish.

- Age: 14 Years & 8 Months

- Availability: Massachusetts & Illinois

- MSRP: $299 (700 mL)

The Glenlivet Single Cask Edition: Sherry, 14 Year

An intriguing aromatic combination of sweet damson plums, poached pears in licorice root syrup with a burst of fresh citrus orange and cinnamon baked rhubarb combine with a taste profile of raisins and sultanas, rich treacle toffee, sweet marzipan, a hint of dark chocolate and lively lemon peel to offer a long and slightly dry finish with a lingering trace of toasted almonds.

- Age: 14 Years & 6 Months

- Availability: California

- MSRP: $299 (700 mL)

The Glenlivet Single Cask Edition: Sherry, 14 Year

An initial burst of fresh peach and orange zest aromas is perfectly balanced with white chocolate, creamy vanilla and lemon curd to combine with a taste profile bursting with fresh grapefruit and orange followed by the intriguing combination of white chocolate and sweet almond to offer a smooth, sweet and lingering soft finish.

- Age: 14 Years & 8 Months

- Availability: Texas

- MSRP: $299 (700 mL)

As the demand for rare, prestigious and collectable Single Malts continues to increase, The Glenlivet Single Cask Edition is happy to offer consumers a rare and distinctive tasting experience. As a brand, The Glenlivet is dedicated to providing a Single Malt experience unlike any other and, with the Single Cask Editions, which will never be available again.

