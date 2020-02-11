Single on Valentine's Day? One Company is Helping Their Members Meet "The One" This Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, this Valentine's Day there will be an estimated 124.6 million single people in America. That's an estimated $1.85 billion dollars that singles will spend on themselves on the day of love. SEI Club, an elite matchmaking service which caters to a variety of different social circles across the globe, is helping members make true connections with a number one goal of finding members their life partner.

As a private, members' matchmaking and dating club, SEI Club has an exceptionally rigorous screening process in place which makes sure that only the most noteworthy applicants for membership are admitted. On top of matchmaking, SEI Club delivers other outstanding services, like luxury escapes and contemporary art acquisitions. SEI Club currently receives over 1,000 applicants a week in the United States, Great Britain, Europe and Asia, with plans to keep growing.

"Here at SEI Club, we understand the deeper meaning and value of having truly thriving relationships," said Phoebe Anderson, Public Relations Director and SEI Club's Master Matchmaker. "Especially when it comes to meaningful dating, long-lasting relationships and potentially marriage. Our highly valued understanding is unique when combined with our expertise, ability, commitment and high code of ethics."

Unlike other private dating services, SEI Club provides a 100% money-back guarantee if the club cannot match them. The club also provides a "Meet the Right Person" guarantee, which promises each member at least 95% of everything a member is looking for in a partner when presented with a match. After an initial consultation, they also guarantee their members a number of matches they will be able to introduce them to.

"SEI Club is committed to serving our members honestly and confidentially," added Ms. Anderson. "We ensure that their entire introduction, dating and matchmaking experience is entirely discreet, yet completely enjoyable, refreshing and fun."

To find out if you are qualified for a membership, visit https://seiclub.com/ and follow SEI Club on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/SEIClubDating/ and Twitter, https://twitter.com/seiclub.

About SEI Club:

