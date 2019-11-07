Single Origin Announces Rebrand

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Origin, a full-service creative and marketing agency operating throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, announces it is rebranding to better reflect its catalog of services in the digital marketing space. The brand will fully transition to Single Origin from its former moniker of Likeable Advertising.

Originally established to focus on display advertising management and consulting, company leaders are now adding services and investing in hiring talent to execute on an expanding list of client demands including:

Search (PPC/SEO/SEM)

(PPC/SEO/SEM) Social (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn)

Video (YouTube)

Creative Design (web design, branding, motion)

A History of Innovation

Since 2014, the Single Origin team has grown thanks to exceptional clients and partners including Yamaha, Sennheiser, LogMeIn, University of California - San Francisco, Mercedes Benz, SaaStr, SalesHacker, and SimplyMeasured.

While Single Origin continues to design and manage display advertising campaigns and innovative websites, it rapidly evolved into a data-driven, process-based agency executing omnichannel marketing campaigns.

Co-Founders Noel Ledesma and Ian Douglass are thrilled to move onto the next phase of their organization's journey consulting, managing, and executing successful, end-to-end digital marketing solutions for a variety of brands.

About Single Origin

Single Origin is a full-service digital agency established in 2014 in the San Francisco Bay Area. With more than 75 years of collective experience in digital marketing and creative design, our team has managed thousands of successful advertising campaigns and crafted dozens of stunning websites that drive results for clients in a variety of industries.

Single Origin, true to its name, prides itself on being a part of its clients' teams—staffed with designers, account managers, SEO specialists, and even a full production team. All have one goal in mind: to deliver the best strategic consultation and service to meet or exceed client goals.

