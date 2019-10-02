Single Parent Resource Center's Fall Fete 2019 To Honor Single Parent Resource Center Board Member And UBS First Vice President Christine Govan & Single Parent Resource Center's Executive Director Rosemarie Dackerman

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Single Parent Resource Center ("SPRC"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping New York City's single parent families survive and thrive, will hold its annual Fall Fete at 6:30 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Cosmopolitan Club, 122 East 66th Street, New York, New York.

Honorees for this event include Christine Govan who will receive SPRC's Volunteer Recognition Award and Rosemarie Dackerman who will receive SPRC's Community Leadership Recognition Award. All proceeds raised through this event will benefit the programs and services that The Single Parent Resource Center provides to New York City's single parent families.

"SPRC provides single parent families in New York City with real tools for survival. Many of our families grapple with the greatest of life's challenges, including poverty, homelessness, joblessness, substance abuse, gambling addictions, or incarceration of a parent," says Alan Fuchsberg, SPRC Board President, "For all of these families, SPRC provides pragmatic programs designed to strengthen family relationships, improve parenting skills, promote healthier lifestyles, and reduce abuse and neglect."

Christine Govan is a 36 year veteran of Wall Street and a 1st Vice President and Financial Advisor at UBS Wealth Management. For over 20 years she has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Single Parent Resource Center, holding the positions of Treasurer, chair of the Investment Committee and a member of the Nominating Committee.

Rosemarie Dackerman has over 30 years of senior, nonprofit executive experience, including 18 years as an Executive Director and 9 years as a VP for Student Affairs/Dean of Students. For the last ten years, she has served as Executive Director of The Single Parent Resource Center. In addition, Ms. Dackerman is an active volunteer in the New York City community, currently serving as a Director at Large on the Board of Directors of the Junior League of the City of New York, and as a Co-Chair of the Decorative Arts Committee of the National Arts Club.

"The Single Parent Resource Center is grateful to Ms. Govan and Ms. Dackerman for their many years of service to our organization, and for their commitment to helping New York City's single parent families achieve their hopes and their dreams," explains Alan Fuchsberg.

About the Single Parent Resource Center

Founded in 1979 as a pilot program of the Community Service Society of New York, SPRC is now an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. SPRC is the only comprehensive agency devoted solely to providing programs for over 2,000 of New York City's single parents and their families annually. In addition, thousands of families from all around the country, and from around the world, access information about SPRC's services through its website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter page. The full scope of SPRC's programs and services can be found at www.singleparentusa.org.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-single-parent-resource-centers-fall-fete-2019-honoring-christine-govan-and-rosemarie-dackerman-tickets-64636309943 .

