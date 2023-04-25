SINGLE PARENTS ROCK! The perfect Mother's Day Gift. A Son's Mother's Day tribute for his late Mother.

A children's book about a creative, caring, and strong young girl who has the most caring heart and see's the world in ways we can all learn from! Shay knows just how special single parents are, and is excited to introduce you to the strong females in her family! When Shay turned 5, her Mom and Grandma got to work on making her party extra special! Shay is exuberant to invite her friend's from school and just met a new friend Nala. Through Shay's heart we see her embrace the world's differences with love. When her Grandma makes her a cape and a crown, she feels the magic and power of the long line of strong women that surround her.

To my loving Mother, Donna, who handled the role of Mom and Dad with such grace. Your untimely passing only amplified your accomplishments as a teacher and parent and I will continue to spread, unwaveringly, all your lessons and your every expression of love. Shay Marie, your beautiful granddaughter, will always be reminded of the long line of strong Women in her family, and of the bravery it takes every woman to make a life for herself and her children.

"Women have to be Stronger Than Pretty. We have to be warriors...you look like a warrior to me." - from feature film DONNA: Stronger Than Pretty. Proud partners of The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

