Single Pass and 3Comma Medical Form International Distribution Partnership

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Pass, Inc., the pioneer and sole provider of disposable electrocautery devices for preventing post-biopsy bleeding, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with 3comma Medical / 3comma Medical GmbH, a commercial services firm that partners with early-stage medical device companies to launch their products globally, build revenue streams, and drive company value.

Under this collaboration, 3comma will serve as the exclusive international (OUS) distributor for Single Pass, leveraging its extensive network, industry expertise, and market insights to expedite the adoption of Single Pass's groundbreaking biopsy product. The synergy will empower healthcare facilities globally to access Single Pass's groundbreaking medical device, equipping clinicians with an advanced tool to elevate patient care and safety standards.

"We are thrilled to join forces with 3comma as our new OUS commercial partner," said Bill Colone, CEO and Co-founder of Single Pass Inc. "Their reputation for excellence and dedication to innovation perfectly aligns with our mission to revolutionize medical procedures. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact in healthcare delivery worldwide."

An endorsement by the Orange County Business Journal further solidifies Bill's reputation as the go-to expert for physicians with medical device concepts, affirming, "If you're a doctor with an idea for a medical device, Bill Colone is your guy to turn it into reality."

Marc Paris, Managing Partner of 3comma, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are excited to partner with Single Pass to bring the Kronos device to physicians worldwide. By combining our global distribution capabilities with Single Pass's innovative solutions, we aim to make biopsy procedures safer across the globe."

For more information about Single Pass and its innovative medical devices, visit www.singlepass.co. To learn more about 3comma Medical and its global distribution network, visit www.3commamedical.com.

About Single Pass Inc.: Single Pass Inc. is the pioneering provider of patented, disposable electrocautery devices designed to cauterize deep tissue through a guide needle. Effective channel sealing reduces hemorrhage, significantly improving patient outcomes.

About 3comma Medical: 3comma Medical provides its partners with a complete commercial structure from the early stages of clinical study execution to regulatory support to global marketing and sales distribution. Based in both the US and Europe, 3comma specializes in delivering innovative technologies to healthcare providers worldwide and is dedicated to accelerating revenue streams and driving the value of its partners.

