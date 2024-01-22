Single Pass and Mermaid Medical Group Announce Exclusive US Distribution Deal for Biopsy Closure Device

News provided by

Single Pass, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Pass, a leading provider of innovative medical devices, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Mermaid Medical Group, a renowned global medical technology company. This partnership will bring Single Pass's cutting-edge biopsy closure device to the US market, providing healthcare professionals with a groundbreaking solution for biopsy closure procedures.

The Single Pass biopsy closure device is a state-of-the-art medical device designed to enhance patient care and improve procedural outcomes. With its advanced technology and user-friendly design, the device offers a safe and efficient method for closing biopsy sites, reducing the risk of complications, and promoting faster patient recovery.

Under this exclusive distribution agreement, Mermaid Medical Group will serve as the sole distributor of Single Pass's biopsy closure device in the United States. Mermaid Medical Group's extensive network and expertise in the medical technology industry make them an ideal partner for Single Pass, ensuring widespread availability and efficient delivery of this innovative device to healthcare facilities across the country.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mermaid Medical Group for the exclusive distribution of our biopsy closure device in the United States," said Bill Colone, CEO at Single Pass. "Mermaid Medical Group's reputation for excellence and their commitment to advancing patient care align perfectly with our mission. Together, we aim to revolutionize biopsy closure procedures and improve patient outcomes."

"We are excited to collaborate with Single Pass and introduce their groundbreaking biopsy closure device to the US market," said Marcus Nielsen, General Manager at Mermaid Medical Group. "This partnership reflects our dedication to providing healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that enhance patient care. We look forward to working closely with Single Pass to make this device widely accessible to medical facilities across the country."

The exclusive distribution agreement between Single Pass and Mermaid Medical Group marks a significant milestone in the advancement of biopsy closure technology. By combining Single Pass's cutting-edge device with Mermaid Medical Group's extensive distribution capabilities, healthcare professionals in the United States will have access to a superior solution for biopsy closure procedures.

Continue Reading
Single Pass Biopsy Closure Device
Single Pass Biopsy Closure Device
The Single Pass Device Cauterizing after a Kidney Biopsy Procedure
The Single Pass Device Cauterizing after a Kidney Biopsy Procedure

Single Pass would like also to take the opportunity to thank Arne Madsen and Scan MedPartners, who have played a critical role in connecting Single Pass and Mermaid Medical Group facilitating this important partnership that will transform, the biopsy market benefiting patients and payers throughout the US.

Scan MedPartners, an Orange County, CA based Go-To-Market Consulting firm, provides commercial acceleration services via qualified US partner companies, willing to invest in the commercialization of clinically proven disruptive MedTech & Life Science start-ups primarily based out of Scandinavia.

For more information about Single Pass and their biopsy closure device, please visit https://singlepass.co/. To learn more about Mermaid Medical Group and their comprehensive range of medical technology solutions, please visit https://www.mermaidmedical.com/.

About Single Pass:
Single Pass is a leading provider of innovative medical devices, dedicated to improving patient care and procedural outcomes. With a focus on developing advanced solutions for biopsy closure procedures, Single Pass aims to revolutionize the field of interventional medicine.

About Mermaid Medical Group:
Mermaid Medical Group is a privately owned global medical technology company committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide. They develop, manufacture, and distribute medical devices to hospitals and end users across Europe, the U.S., and Asia. With a diverse portfolio of medical devices and a strong presence in the industry, Mermaid Medical Group is dedicated to advancing patient care and improving clinical outcomes.

Media Contact:
Bill Colone
Single Pass, Inc.
(602) 618-3377
371713@email4pr.com

SOURCE Single Pass, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.