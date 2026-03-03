Single Stop and Navy Federal Credit Union Announce New Partnership to Expand Access to Benefits and Financial Support

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Stop announced today a new partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union, marking Single Stop's first collaboration within the credit union and financial services sector. The partnership reflects Navy Federal's continued leadership and commitment to innovative, member-focused solutions that strengthen financial well-being.

Through this collaboration, Navy Federal will leverage Single Stop's benefits and resource screening technology to better support its over 15 million members. The integration will help identify eligibility for critical public benefits and community resources, ensuring members can access the support they need during times of financial hardship.

"At Navy Federal, our mission has always been to serve those who serve, and that means supporting our members through every stage of their financial journey," said Pam Perry, senior vice president of the Office of Financial Opportunity at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Partnering with Single Stop allows us to connect our members to essential benefits and community resources that can make a meaningful difference during moments of financial strain. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to helping members build stability, resilience, and long–term financial security."

By embedding Single Stop's technology into its member support approach, Navy Federal is enhancing its ability to address financial challenges while promoting long-term financial stability and economic mobility.

"This partnership represents an important step forward in how financial institutions can proactively support their members beyond traditional banking services," said Steven Williams, CEO of Single Stop. "By working with Navy Federal, we're making it easier for millions of people to understand what benefits and resources they qualify for and to take meaningful steps toward greater financial security."

The partnership also aligns with the broader mission of The Fedcap Group, the parent organization of Single Stop, to advance economic opportunity and mobility for barriered communities.

"We understand that financial stability is built when people have access to the right resources at the right time," said Christine McMahon, CEO of Fedcap, the parent organization of Single Stop. "This collaboration with Navy Federal demonstrates how technology and cross-sector partnerships can come together to create real, measurable impact for individuals and families."

As Navy Federal continues to invest in solutions that put members first, this partnership underscores the growing role of financial institutions in connecting people to the broader ecosystem of benefits and community support that underpin economic resilience.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 15 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 25,000 and has a global network of 382 branches. Navy Federal is contracted to operate the Overseas Military Banking Program under the authority of the Department of Defense, which provides Active Duty military Servicemembers deployed overseas with access to some 60 branches and hundreds of ATMs spread across 10 countries and territories. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

About Single Stop

Single Stop is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting individuals with essential resources to overcome financial barriers. By providing an online benefits screening tool, tax preparation services, and referrals to local resources, Single Stop empowers students and families to access critical support in areas like housing, food, and healthcare, ensuring they can focus on achieving their educational and personal goals. Their mission is to address the underlying challenges that hinder success and well-being, with a focus on promoting equity and reducing disparities for vulnerable populations. For more information visit singlestop.org

About Fedcap

For nearly ninety years, Fedcap has developed scalable, innovative, and potentially disruptive solutions to some of society's most pressing needs. Fedcap drives economic mobility through four practice areas—education, workforce development, health, and economic development. Fedcap also invests its time and resources in broader system change—working in partnership with federal, state, and local government to improve the way services are designed, funded, and delivered. For more information visit www.fedcapgroup.org.

