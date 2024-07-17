SINGLE TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR ORLANDO BALLET'S BIG NEW SEASON AT DR. PHILLIPS CENTER

Be the first to reserve the perfect seats to experience

Romeo & Juliet, The Nutcracker, Peter Pan, Giselle,

Balanchine, Graham, and Pires

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off its highly successful 50th Anniversary celebration, Orlando Ballet, Orlando's only professional ballet company, is proud to present another big, bold season of dance loaded with drama, romance, heartbreak, and live music as favorites like Romeo & Juliet and Jorden Morris' Peter Pan deliver another extraordinary season of dance – with all tickets on sale now!

Orlando Ballet Announces 24-25 Season Single Tickets On Sale Now and Company Dancer Roster. Photography: Zavesco Photography, Company Dancer: Ellie Iannotti

Our October opening begins with the world's most beloved love story -- Romeo & Juliet in a new collaboration with choreographer James Sofranko, Artistic Director at Grand Rapids Ballet. Sofranko's captivating production of this lush and tragic love story will be accompanied by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in their live performance of Sergei Prokofiev's musical score.

Central Florida's holiday season will be especially bright because of Morris' new and highly acclaimed family favorite The Nutcracker, to be performed throughout the month of December, followed in February by the highly anticipated return of Morris' whimsically charming Peter Pan. In March, Orlando Ballet presents a celebration of American classics in its mixed repertoire program which includes an elegant nod to the 100th anniversary of the legendary Martha Graham Dance Company and the iconic choreographer's work, Maple Leaf Rag. Graham's visually stunning creation features a musical score by Scott Joplin and costumes designed by Calvin Klein.

This celebration of American choreography continues with George Balanchine's Divertimento No.15, choreographed to music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whom Balanchine revered. Amplifying the excitement, Alysa Pires, one of the most sought-after creators in ballet today, will present Skyward featuring a focus on movement and musicality – showcasing the very heart and soul of dance.

And just as it will have begun, the new season will end with another classic favorite; Giselle, a tale of love gone wrong. When young Giselle dies, she is remembered by ghosts and evil spirits, keeping love alive no matter what. Set to the fittingly haunting music of composer Adolphe Adam, the score will be performed live with the return of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

Thanks to growing demand, three Uncorked programs -- the intimate behind-the-curtain event with Orlando Ballet dancers -- have been scheduled throughout the season.

Orlando Ballet is also thrilled to announce the return of 23 Company Dancers from the 23-24 season and the promotion of four dancers from its Second Company, OBII, as well as newcomer, Zach Mench. Artistic Director Jorden Morris has committed to three more seasons with plans to lead the artistic company through even more imaginative and dynamic performances. Joining Morris are Associate Artistic Director Lisa Thorn Morris and Rehearsal Director Heath Gill.

Morris' enthusiasm for the new season is clear. "Central Florida's audience has continued to evolve with more people experiencing and enjoying the variety and marvel of ballet and dance for the first time," Morris said. "Dance really is for everyone, which is why I want people to know that everyone is welcome here to experience all kinds of remarkable dance and artistry. It's just good fun."

SEASON SCHEDULE:

Romeo & Juliet

October 17 – 20, 2024

With special guest: The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Choreography: James Sofranko

Score: Sergei Prokofiev

The Nutcracker

December 6 – 22, 2024

Choreography: Artistic Director, Jorden Morris

Score: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Peter Pan

February 20 – 23, 2025

Choreography: Artistic Director, Jorden Morris

Score: Various Artists

Balanchine, Graham, Pires

March 27 – 30, 2025

George Balanchine's Divertimento No. 15

Choreography: George Balanchine

Score: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Martha Graham's Maple Leaf Rag

Choreography: Martha Graham

Score: Scott Joplin

Alysa Pires' Skyward

Choreography: Alysa Pires

Score: Nico Muhly, Robert Honstein, Bryce Dessner, David Lang

Giselle

May 1 – 4, 2025

With special guest: The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Staging: Orlando Ballet Artistic Team

Score: Adolphe Adam

Uncorked

September 26, November 7, January 23

Experience an up-close encounter with the Orlando Ballet Company Dancers and Artistic Leadership in a not-so sneak peek behind the curtain. Enjoy a glimpse into the world of professional dancers and choreographers as they construct a ballet work in real time, right before your eyes, all through an informal "behind the curtain" setting at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre.

For more information on tickets and pricing, visit Orlandoballet.org or call +1 (407) 358.6603. Ticket fees are included in online and phone transactions. Groups of 10 or more save. For group reservations call +1 (407) 203-3735.

2024/2025 Company Dancers (* signifies promoted from OBII or new to the Company):

John Abenanty

Sofia Abenanty

Cameron Bailey

Dahlia Denicore

Amir Dodarkhojayev

Israel Zavaleta Escobedo

Maya Fazzari*

Kellie Fulton

Kate Gardinier

Thomas Gerhardt

Kenna Gold

Ellie Iannotti

Cielo Ibarrola

Hazuki Kishida

Sebastian Marriott-Smith

Charlie Mellor

Zach Mench*

Francis Mihm

Hitomi Nakamura

Jackie Nash

Alberto Peñalvar

Jack Ragland*

Nathan Rowell

Renee Shubov*

Aria Smith*

Jaysan Stinnett

David West

About Orlando Ballet:

Founded in 1974, Orlando Ballet is now in the Top 20 of U.S. ballet companies and is Central Florida's only fully residential professional ballet company. Orlando Ballet produces year-round main stage productions featuring timeless masterpieces and innovative contemporary world premieres, achieving the highest level of professionalism and artistic excellence, all performed at the world-renowned Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Steinmetz Hall. Orlando Ballet promotes dance education through community enrichment programs, performance lecture demonstrations, the renowned Orlando Ballet School located at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, and Orlando Ballet II, a second pre-professional company to train and support dancers as they approach the start of their dance careers. For information about Orlando Ballet, please visit our website at OrlandoBallet.org.

SOURCE Orlando Ballet