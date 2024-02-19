Single Use Assemblies (Biopharma, CROS & CMOS) Markets: Filtration, Cell Culture, Storage, Sampling, Fill-finish - Global Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag, Filtration, Bottle, Mixing Assemblies), Solution (Standard, Customized), Application (Filtration, Cell Culture, Storage, Sampling, Fill-finish), End User (Biopharma, CROS & CMOS) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use assemblies market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of single-use assemblies among end users in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries. Single-use solutions have several advantages over traditional bioprocessing technologies, including the faster implementation of single-use assembly components in the bioprocess cycle and a lower risk of cross-contamination.

Additionally, key market players in the global single-use assemblies market have been progressively innovating and bringing technologically advanced single-use products to the market which are designed to enhance workflow efficiency, portability, and swift integration.

The bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share by product in 2022.

In 2022, the bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share by product in the global single-use assemblies market. The bags assemblies facilitate crucial liquid handling in biomanufacturing processes while avoiding the need for time-consuming and costly setup, maintenance, and validation of cleaning-in-place and sterilization-in-place (CIP/SIP) systems.

These benefits guarantee superior and consistent cell growth while effectively preventing cross-contamination. Furthermore, the growing utilization of single-use bags and containers in various biomanufacturing processes serves as a significant catalyst for this market segment. This expanded application entails the integration of two or more bioprocess operations. These factors contributed to the dominance of the segment in 2022.

The US has continued to dominate the single-use assemblies market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The US dominated the single-use assemblies market in North America in 2022. The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research/investments.

The demand for single-use assembly products is poised for growth in the forthcoming years, propelled by the rising emphasis on biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars, as well as the requirement for secure, high-quality healthcare products. As per data from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), U.S. based pharmaceutical companies own intellectual property rights for the majority of new medications and conduct more than half of the world's pharmaceutical research and development (R&D).

As single-use assemblies are linked to minimal contamination risks and cost-effective implementation, their utilization in R&D within biopharmaceutical companies is anticipated to surge. This surge in adoption is projected to fuel the demand for single-use assemblies in the US.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  • Analysis of key drivers (Increasing adoption of single-use assemblies among startups and SMEs, and rapid implementation of single-use assemblies and low risk of cross-contamination), restraints (Regulatory concerns, and issues related to extractable and leachables), opportunities (Rising focus on increasing bioprocessing capacities among biopharmaceutical companies), and Challenges (Standardization of single-use assemblies) influencing the growth of the market.
  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the single-use assemblies market
  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.
  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the single-use assemblies market
  • Competitive Assessment: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Repligen Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), NewAge Industries (US), Antylia Scientific (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Romynox (Netherlands), SaniSure (US)), and among others in the market.

