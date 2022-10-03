Single-Use Assemblies Market worth $6.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-Use Assemblies Market is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is largely driven by the increased pharmaceutical research & development and rising adoption of single use assemblies over traditional methods. Furthermore, single-use assemblies has been prominently adopted biologics manufacturing industry for multiple stages, i.e., in the upstream process, media & buffer preparation, downstream process, and process-intermediate storage.

Bag assemblies segment held major share in Single-Use Assemblies Market in 2021.

Based on product, the single use assemblies market is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products. Bag assemblies accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing use of single-use techniques in research & industrial applications. In the biopharmaceutical industry, single-use bag assemblies are used for cell cultivation, formulation, sampling bag, buffer medium, and feed-process among others.

Filtration application segment gained dominant share in global Single-Use Assemblies Market in 2021.

Based on applications, the single use assemblies market is segmented into filtration, cell culture & mixing, storage, sampling, fill-finish and other applications. In 2021, the filtration applications segment accounted for the largest share in the global market. The large share of the filtration applications segment is mainly due to the growing adoption of single-use assemblies due to serval advantages such as less processing time.

North America has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in single use assemblies market

Geographically, the Single-Use Assemblies Market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2021. The large share of North America in the market is largely driven by the presence of key market players and increasing public-private initiatives for research activities. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry; increasing participation of emerging markets in single-use assemblies based research; expansion of research infrastructure in the region.

The prominent players in the Single-Use Assemblies Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Avantor, Inc. (US). These companies have adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and acquisitions, to maintain their leading positions in the market.

