Single use Bioprocessing Market Size to Reach USD 6956.3 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Single use Bioprocessing Market is Segmented by Type (PH Sensor, Valve, Bench Top Control System, Spectroscopy), by Application (Biotechnology Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic Research). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Industrial Materials & Equipment Category.

The global Single-use Bioprocessing market size is projected to reach USD 6956.3 Million by 2027, from USD 3905.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market are:

The expansion of the single-use bioprocessing market is fueled by factors such as rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and energy efficiency; the need to reduce water waste, equipment floor space requirements, and the risk of cross-contamination.

High energy efficiency, less space required, minimal water usage, and a lower danger of contamination are some of the other reasons driving the Single-use Bioprocessing market growth

In pre-commercial manufacturing, encompassing preclinical and clinical stages, single-use technology (SUT) has emerged as a prominent technology. As a result, medication development employing SUT has become a primary priority for pandemic management. Many COVID-19 vaccine studies are based on single-use technologies.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL SINGLE-USE BIOPROCESSING MARKET

Single-use facilities are easier to maintain than bioreactor systems. When employing single-use technologies, costs for complex production processes such as cleaning (CIP) and sterilization (SIP) are eliminated, resulting in cost and resource savings. Furthermore, the cost of water and chemicals can all be reduced. The facilities do not necessitate cleaning or sterilization, resulting in a longer operational life and a lower total cost of ownership. Thus the cost-effectiveness of features is expected to drive the growth of the Single-use Bioprocessing market.

The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the Single-use Bioprocessing market. In the pharmaceutical industry, single-use bioprocessing is extensively employed in media preparation and shipment of biologics. Furthermore, single-use goods made of high-grade polymer materials and plastic composites are gaining popularity since they provide improved integral strength and lower total operational expenses. It also ensures biomanufacturing continuity, which helps the market flourish.

Because single-use systems are disposable, they do not require extensive cleaning and disinfection and can be discarded immediately after use. Single-use systems are typically built and dimensioned for throwaway liquid paths, making installation quick and simple. This saves time and costs in terms of preparation, implementation, validation, and documentation. The cessation of CIP- and SIP steps leads to at least eight months shorter project duration for the implementation of single-use production facilities as opposed to stainless steel reactors. Thus, the need for shorter bioprocessing project time is expected to drive the growth of the Single-use Bioprocessing market.

SINGLE-USE BIOPROCESSING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high R&D expenditure, the presence of large scale manufacturing units, the growing popularity of disposables, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Major Players in the Single-use Bioprocessing Industry

Honeywell International

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Broadley-James

Eppendorf AG

PendoTECH

Parker Hannifin

Polestar Technologies

PreSens Precision Sensing

