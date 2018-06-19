Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size Worth $26.89 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to reach USD 26.89 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Low cost associated with operations and construction is recognized as the key factor stimulating the sales of and demand for disposable products. Single-use solutions have made significant inroads at various biomanufacturing stages as a reliable and cost-effective alternative. In addition, integration of single-use technology (SUTs) in continuous bioprocess engineering is anticipated to fuel the usage of disposables.

Rising pressure to meet the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to significantly impact the adoption of SUTs within the bioprocessing industry. Hence, this space is also expected to be benefitted by the rapid growth of biologics. Moreover, SUT helps in enhancing operational capacity, which in turn, prompts biopharmaceutical companies to adopt disposable equipment.

Growing popularity of contract services for bioproduction has played a major role in reshaping the SUT's landscape. Furthermore, understanding the advantages of disposable biomanufacturing equipment, firms have been investing in breakthrough innovations and incremental changes to augment the scope of disposables.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By product, simple and peripheral elements dominated the market as a result of wide usage in upstream biopharmaceutical production

The apparatus and plants segment is expected to grow at a lucrative pace primarily due to enormous investments in the development of single-use bioreactors (SUBs) and filtration systems

By workflow, the upstream segment is fueled by successful implementation of single-use systems (SUSs) in upstream processing as well as continuous introduction of new products to simplify these processes

On the basis of end use, biopharmaceutical manufacturers dominated the market, with CMOs & CROs accounting for a majority of the share. This is majorly due to continuous expansion of single-use manufacturing facilities by CMOs

North America dominates the global market as a result of presence of a substantial number biopharmaceutical manufacturing entities in the region. Asia Pacific , on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest growing regional market owing to continuous expansion of contract manufacturers

dominates the global market as a result of presence of a substantial number biopharmaceutical manufacturing entities in the region. , on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest growing regional market owing to continuous expansion of contract manufacturers Key players include Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, and Lonza. Firms are engaged in replacing traditional bioprocessing product lines with new SUTs products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-use bioprocessing market on the basis of product, workflow, end use, and region:

Single-use Bioprocessing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Simple & Peripheral Elements Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems Bags & Containers Sampling Systems Probe & Sensors pH Sensor Oxygen Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Conductivity Sensors Flow Sensors Other Sensors Others Apparatus & Plants Bioreactors Bioreactors, By Capacity Up to 1000 L Above 1000 to 2000 L Above 2000 L Bioreactors, By Mode of Operation Perfusion Fed Batch Batch Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems Filtration system Chromatography Systems Others Work Equipment Cell Culture System Syringes Others

Single-use Bioprocessing Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Upstream Fermentation Downstream

Single-use Bioprocessing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer CMOs & CROs In-house Manufacturer Academic & Clinical Research Institutes Others

Single-use Bioprocessing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



