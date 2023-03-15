Single-Use Bioprocessing Market To Reach USD 80.36 Billion by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

Mar 15, 2023, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total revenue of the single-use bioprocessing market will grow at a rate of 17.10% in the years to come, to touch USD 80.36 billion by 2030, as per the latest industry forecast by P&S Intelligence.
The strongest drivers for the market include the growing government support for biologic drug R&D and the advantages of single-use bioprocessing equipment, such as minimal cross-contamination risk and enhanced user protection.
Media Bag and Container Demand To Grow Fastest
- The demand for media bags and containers will grow at the highest rate, of around 18%, in the years to come.
- This can be attributed to the increasing use of these bioprocessing products in numerous processes.
- For instance, the biomanufacturing and biopharma industry prefers single-use containers for handling critical liquids and producing monoclonal antibodies with the use of bioprocessing technology.
Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/single-use-bioprocessing-systems-market/report-sample
Usage of Products for Filtration To Have Fastest Growth
- The filtration category will have the highest CAGR in the industry, of approximately 17.9%.
- The main reason for this is that filtration is an indispensable technique in the production of biologic products, such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.
- For example, stainless-steel housings requiring the installation of filter elements can be effectively substituted by a use-and-throw capsule filter.
Monoclonal Antibody Production To Generate Fastest-Growing Product Demand
- Monoclonal antibody production will grow the fastest in the market, at a rate of around 18.1%, in the years to come. mAbs have a crucial role in the manufacturing of vaccines and treatment of numerous immunological disorders.
- One of the most-effective biologics, monoclonal antibodies are used in several applications, including the treatment of numerous cancers, apart from autoimmune conditions.
- It has been confirmed that they improve patient survival and health by decreasing adverse drug reactions, while also being safer than chemotherapy drugs.
Browse detailed report on Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030
North America Is Largest User of Single-Use Bioprocessing Products
North America has the largest revenue share in the industry. The dominance of the industry is powered by a surge in the usage of single-use bioprocessing methods for numerous biopharma applications.
Moreover, APAC will grow the fastest in the years to come, attributed to the increasing requirement for bioprocessing equipment, including membrane-based microbial analysis devices and laboratory filtration systems.
Furthermore, the pharma and laboratory equipment industries are growing considerably, which will provide lucrative prospects for the adoption of single-use bioprocessing products in Asia-Pacific.
Surge in Product Demand since COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic drove the demand for single-use bioprocessing equipment as biopharmaceutical companies upped their efforts to develop effective vaccines. Thus, single-use bioprocessing became the key enabler of R&D as well as the commercial production of viral vector, DNA, and mRNA vaccines.
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Product
- Bioreactors
- Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices
- Depth Filters
- Disposable Filter Cartridges
- Media Bags and Containers
- Inline Dilution Systems
- Transfer Assemblies
- Sampling Systems
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Workflow
- Upstream Bioprocessing
- Fermentation
- Downstream Bioprocessing
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Application
- Monoclonal Antibody Production
- Vaccine Production
- Plant Cell Cultivation
- Patient Specific Cell Therapies
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on Method
- Filtration
- Storage
- Cell Culture
- Mixing
- Purification
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Based on End User
- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
- Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research
- Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers
