Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market to Reach $6.41 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 17.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increased preference for use of high-grade polymer materials in the construction of single-use bioprocessing products drives the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing material market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market by Material (Plastic, Silicone, Others), by Application (Media Bags & Containers, Tubes, Filters, Sampling Systems, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global single-use bioprocessing material industry was estimated at $1.31 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $6.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4600

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increased preference for use of high-grade polymer materials in the construction of single-use bioprocessing products drives the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing material market. On the other hand, existing concerns regarding the large-scale disposal of plastic derivatives used in the SUB products are expected to hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in the incorporation of cost-effective materials in the development of single-use bioprocessing products is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of key manufacturers of single-use bioprocessing systems are currently working with companies to develop vaccines or to experiment with those that are already under clinical trials. This, in turn, has given way to increase in demand for single-use bioprocessing material, thereby impacting the market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

The plastic segment to maintain the dominant share-

By product, the plastic segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global single-use bioprocessing material market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. Surge in utilization of single-use media bags and containers for the production of pharmacetuical products drives the segment growth.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4600

The media bags & containers segment to rule the roost-

By application, the media bags & containers segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global single-use bioprocessing material market. The sampling systems segment, on the other hand, is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the varied advantages offered by sampling systems such as increased accuracy and cost efficient outcomes.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating more than one-third of the global single-use bioprocessing material market. Presence of several biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and increased pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines production across the region drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 18.7% by 2030. This is attributed to the rise in demand for vaccines & drugs over the last 2 years and the rigorously growing healthcare industry in countries such as India and China.

Key players in the industry-

Arkema, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BASF

evonik industries ag

Celanese Corporation

Dow chemical company

saint gobain

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SABIC

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Bioinformatics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Disposable Gloves Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Medical Spa Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Equine Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research