Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2024

LONDON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market: Overview

Bioprocessing is a significant part of biopharmaceutical development and production processes and single-use bioprocessing systems, which are meant for one-time use, have recently found their unique position in the biopharmaceutical and biotherapeutics industry.Biomanufacturing facilities which once housed only stainless steel equipment are paving the way for a hybrid setup which also incorporates single-use technologies.







New facilities manufacturing biologics, especially CRO's/CMO's and small biotechnology startups are increasingly opting for fully single-use plants.These systems have made the production of clinical trial drugs as well as commercially manufactured drugs cost-effective and flexible.



The market for single-use bioprocessing systems is expected to grow at a double-digit figure during the forecast period from 2017 to 2024 and shall be driven by factors such as lowered labor efforts, lowered capital cost, and riddance of time, money, and efforts spent on sterilization procedures.



Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global single-use bioprocessing systems market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market.The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.



The research is a combination of primary and secondary research.Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.



Market revenue in terms of US$ Million for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.



Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, expansion of infrastructural facilities by major and small pharmaceuticals, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.Growth rates for each segment within the global single-use bioprocessing systems market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, drug development life cycle, and regulatory requirements.



These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.



Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented into bioreactors and fermenters, mixers, bags, filtration devices, tubing, sampling systems, connectors & clamps, and sensors & probes. Bags and bioreactors are the most prominently selling products in the single-use bioprocessing systems market.



Major end-users of single-use bioprocessing systems include pharmaceutical organizations, biotechnology organizations, CRO's & CMO's, and academic and research institutes.In terms of applications, the market has been segmented into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, patient specific cell therapies, and others.



The others segment includes recombinant proteins, enzymes, growth factors etc.



Geographically, the global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The regions have been further segmented by major countries.



A global overview has been provided, and the North America region has been analyzed in depth at country as well as product, application, and end-user segment level. The countries in North America section include the U.S. and Canada. The regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa have been briefly profiled at country level. The countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, the UAE, and South Africa.



Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the single-use bioprocessing systems market.The report also profiles major players in the single-use bioprocessing systems market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.



Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, PBS Biotech, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, Finesse Solutions, Sentinel Process Solutions, and Saint-Gobain.



The global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented as follows:



Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Product

Bioreactors & Fermenters

Mixers

Bags

Bioprocess Containers

Filtration Devices

Tubing

Sampling Systems

Connectors & Clamps

Probes & Sensors



Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

CRO & CMO

Academic & Research Institutes



Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Others (production of enzymes, growth factors etc.)



Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



