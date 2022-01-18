Single-use Bioreactors Market Size Worth $7.76 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global single-use bioreactors market size is expected to reach USD 7.76 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the demand for disposable bioreactors, coupled with the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical product demand, is leading to significant investments in this space. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created significant demand for single-use bioreactors as there is high demand for large-scale vaccine production across the globe.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on product, single-use bioreactor systems held the largest revenue share in 2020. Widespread acceptance of SUB systems and technological advancements have propelled the segment growth

In terms of type, stirred tank bioreactors led the market in 2020. They have high penetration across the end users, resulting in significant revenue generation throughout the forecast period

By type of cell, the mammalian cells segment captured the largest revenue share in 2020. Mammalian cell cultures play a crucial role in biopharmaceutical product manufacturing

On the basis of application, the research & development segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment has high usage of disposable bioreactors are several biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes have switched to SUBs

The CROs and CMOs end-use segment dominated the market in 2020. Various CMOs are adding single-use system bioreactors to scale-up commercial manufacturing capacity. This has led to a number of CMOs becoming commercial product manufacturers. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a beneficial effect on contract research and contract manufacturing services. The segment is witnessing significant growth owing to the shift towards COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing

In 2020, the lab-scale production usage type segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to a high number of research & development programs

Read 160 page market research report, "Single-use Bioreactors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type, By Type of Cell, By Molecule Type, By Application, By End Use, By Usage Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Continuous strategic initiatives undertaken by emerging as well as established market entities for the expansion of capabilities are expected to positively impact the market growth. For instance, in July 2021, Cytiva and Pall Corporation announced plans to expand their manufacturing capacity and services globally as they will invest over USD 300 million in single-use technologies as well as bioreactor bags for growing cells that are used to make syringe filters and customized medicines for research.

A rise in biopharmaceutical research & development also has a significant influence on the market growth. Applications of disposable bioreactors in COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing are fueling industrial growth. As the vaccine development process is complex, key companies are collaborating with research institutes on various fronts such as process development approaches, in turn, increasing the adoption of SUBs for R&D.

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of SUBs, coupled with the presence of major biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, with China being the largest country contributing to the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-use bioreactors market on the basis of product, type, type of cell, molecule type, application, end use, usage type, and region:

Single-use Bioreactors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Single-use bioreactor systems



Up to 10L





11-100L





101-500L





501-1500L





Above 1500L



Single-use media bags



2D Bags





3D Bags





Others



Single-use Filtration Assemblies



Other Products

Single-use Bioreactors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Stirred-tank SUBs



Wave-induced SUBs



Bubble-column SUBs



Other SUBs

Single-use Bioreactors Type of Cell Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Mammalian Cells



Bacterial Cells



Yeast Cells



Other Cells

Single-use Bioreactors Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies



Vaccines



Gene Modified Cells



Stem Cells



Other Molecules

Single-use Bioreactors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Research and Development (R&D) or Process Development



Bioproduction

Single-use Bioreactors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies



CROs & CMOs



Academic & Research Institutes

Single-use Bioreactors Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Lab-Scale Production



Pilot-Scale Production



Large-Scale Production

Single-use Bioreactors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Single-use Bioreactors Market

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Merck KgaA

Celltainer Biotech BV

Getinge AB

Eppendorf AG

Cellexus

PBS Biotech Inc.

Distek Inc.

ABEC

Able Corporation & Biott Corporation

G&G Technologies Inc.

Solida Biotech GmbH

Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd.

Stobbe Pharma GmbH

bbi-biotech GmbH

Check out more studies related to bioreactors and bioprocessing, published by Grand View Research:

Single-use Bioprocessing Market – The global single-use bioprocessing market size was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2021 to 2028. Advantages offered by Single-Use Technology (SUT), such as significant reduction in capital cost and facility construction time, have proliferated the use of disposables in the bioprocessing industry.

– The global single-use bioprocessing market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2021 to 2028. Advantages offered by Single-Use Technology (SUT), such as significant reduction in capital cost and facility construction time, have proliferated the use of disposables in the bioprocessing industry. Membrane Bioreactor Market – The global membrane bioreactor market size was estimated at USD 3.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for membrane bioreactor (MBR) owing to its high-quality solid separation and low carbon footprint is expected to drive the market for membrane bioreactors over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Biotechnology Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.