Single-Use Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 11.76 Bn| 43% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Single-Use Packaging Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amcor Plc

American FlexPack

ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL

Ardagh Group SA

Coveris Management GmbH

Dart Container Corp.

Elis Packaging Solutions Inc.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

JHS PACKAGING

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

S3 Packaging Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Snapsil Corp.

Sonic Packaging Industries

Technical Help in Engineering and Marketing

Tetra Pak Group

Transcontinental Inc.

Wilpack Packaging

Winpak Ltd.

LIQUIPAK CORP.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 43 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, India, and Australia are the most important markets for single-use packaging. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the expansion of the single-use packaging market in APAC would be aided by the expanding online food delivery and healthcare sectors.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Australia, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Single-Use Packaging Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The rigid packaging sector will gain a major proportion of the single-use packaging market. In 2021, rigid packaging accounted for the largest share of the worldwide single-use packaging market. The rapid expansion of the food and beverage industry, which supports the demand for bottles, jars, fruit juice containers, and food package containers, is driving the segment's growth. Similarly, the United Kingdom's government spent $ 252.9 billion on healthcare in 2018. This is likely to increase the demand for drug storage containers and bottles. As a result, the segment's growth is predicted to accelerate during the projection period.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major drivers of the single-use packaging market is the expansion of the e-commerce industry. Another factor driving the expansion of the single-use packaging market is the growing desire for replacements. However, increased environmental concerns, as well as strict rules and regulations, are limiting the expansion of the single-use packaging business.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Single-Use Packaging Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Single-Use Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 11.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, American FlexPack, ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL, Ardagh Group SA, Coveris Management GmbH, Dart Container Corp., Elis Packaging Solutions Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., JHS PACKAGING, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., S3 Packaging Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Snapsil Corp., Sonic Packaging Industries, Technical Help in Engineering and Marketing, Tetra Pak Group, Transcontinental Inc., Wilpack Packaging, Winpak Ltd., and LIQUIPAK CORP. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

