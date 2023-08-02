Single-Vendor SASE to Grow Twice as Fast as Multi-Vendor SASE, According to Dell'Oro Group

Single-Vendor SASE Cumulative Market to Hit $34 B between 2022 and 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published forecast report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the increased enterprise preference for single-vendor SASE solutions is expected to propel its growth at twice the rate of multi-vendor SASE solutions. Enterprises are anticipated to spend nearly $34 B between 2022 and 2027 on single-vendor SASE solutions. Though multi-vendor SASE solutions are projected to grow slower, they will continue to occupy a significant part of the SASE market, with enterprise spend expected to be $29 B between 2022 and 2027.

"Since we started tracking the SASE market in 2019, multi-vendor solutions have represented most of the market compared to single-vendor. However, in 2023 we anticipate that single-vendor SASE will become the majority of the market," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "As single-vendor SASE solution maturity increases, so is the comfort in purchasing it all from a single vendor. The pressure to go after best-of-breed from multiple vendors is slowly diminishing," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year July 2023 Forecast Report:

Total spend on SASE solutions, whether single- or multi-vendor, to eclipse $63 B between 2022 and 2027.

between 2022 and 2027. Unified SASE is anticipated to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 percent between 2022 and 2027, over twice the disaggregated SASE rate.

The report further divides the total SASE market along its two components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN, and details how the substantial spend on both is expected to drive SD-WAN annual spending to nearly $6 B and SSE spending to over $8 B by 2027.

and SSE spending to over by 2027. SD-WAN sales to service providers that offer managed SD-WAN will continue to outpace SD-WAN sold to enterprises that self-manage.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group SASE and SD-WAN 5-year forecast report offers a complete industry overview with tables covering SASE by technology (SSE versus SD-WAN) and implementation (unified versus disaggregated) as far back as 2019. SSE has further segmented across SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS technologies. In addition, the report provides historical data as far back as 1995, covering revenue, port/unit shipment, and average selling prices for access routers. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group