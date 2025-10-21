Singlepane Announces Austin Hulse as Director of Growth

Appointment deepens company's management team to further accelerate Singlepane's growth, putting more financial tools in more hotel owner's hands faster

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singlepane, the first platform designed exclusively for hotel owners and asset managers to unify portfolio-wide financials, operational insights, and asset workflows, appointed Austin Hulse as Director of Growth. Hulse joins Singlepane at a moment of rapid expansion – its platform is now operational at dozens of hotel ownership, asset management and hotel investment companies, helping them gain unprecedented visibility into their hotels' finances, streamline decision-making and unlock new levels of operational efficiency.

As Director of Growth, Hulse will direct the continued acceleration of Singlepane's growth and manage client success to help existing owners adopt and deploy the company's technology even more quickly and impactfully. He brings a track record at disruptive companies, bringing their tools to hoteliers to help them optimize capital and human resources - with more than a decade of experience at Expedia, Amadeus, Mews, Revinate and Numerator, a data and technology market research provider. Hulse is a graduate of Cornell's Nolan School of Hotel Administration.

"I'm thrilled to join Singlepane at a dynamic and promising moment in the company's development," Hulse said. "In today's market, it is all about speed, agility, effective data management and the ability to help hotel owners do more with less. My focus is on helping hoteliers build their businesses, centered on deploying accurate, timely data for achieving profitability and efficiencies. I'm excited to work directly with the ownership community to help them access and better deploy Singlepane's unique suite of tools and solutions."

Purpose-built for owners by hotel professionals, Singlepane unifies general ledger–level financials, forecasts, budgets, and proformas with commercial strategy data and key asset management workflows—such as CapEx planning and approvals, contract management, and debt service tracking—into one intuitive, USALI-compliant platform. This "single pane of glass" approach is replacing a patchwork of disconnected systems, reports and manual spreadsheets, enabling asset managers to make faster, smarter and more profitable decisions.

"We're excited to welcome Austin Hulse to Singlepane's management team as we accelerate our next stage of growth," said Austin Segal, Singlepane's CEO. "Having known and collaborated with him for more than a decade, I'm confident Austin's energy and deep experience in all aspects of hotel sales, operations and finance will serve our current and future clients better than ever before. We are already hard at work accelerating the impact of Singlepane's solutions across the industry and are excited to begin this next stage."

About Singlepane

Founded in 2023 by former and current asset management professionals, Singlepane provides cutting-edge software built explicitly for hotel owners and investors, combining sophisticated business intelligence with powerful asset and portfolio management capabilities. Already serving leading hotel ownership groups from private equity to public REITs, Singlepane is the first platform built exclusively for hotel owners and asset managers to unify portfolio-wide financials, operational insights, and asset workflows in one place. By consolidating disparate data sources into a USALI-compliant, owner-friendly interface, Singlepane empowers users to make smarter, faster decisions that drive asset value.

