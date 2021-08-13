SinglePoint Announces Listing on OTCQB® Venture Market

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") has been approved and it will begin trading at the open of the market on August 13, 2021.

The Company's shares will trade in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "SING". Existing U.S. shareholders of SinglePoint shares, previously quoted on the OTC® Pink Open Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.

Among multiple core improvements across the business this has been a key driver for the company. Considering the ever-changing landscape in the markets and the recent amendments to rule 15c2-11 the company found it paramount to continue improve the profile of the Company. While many of these structural changes have not been recognized in the market, they are designed to ensure the long-term viability of the company and provide a platform for long-term growth.

Over the past 9 months the company has restructured debt, cancelled convertible preferred shares, reduced potential dilutive securities, cancelled outstanding warrants, reduced derivative liability and spun off non care assets to its shareholders. The debt restructure has reduced current liabilities which has been an inhibitor to growth and listing. These improvements will provide SinglePoint the ability to continue growth with accretive partners and raise capital at the best possible terms for the company as the investment profile continues to improve.

"We have continued to work diligently to execute on significant growth opportunities and increase value for shareholders. Our listing on the OTCQB is yet another accomplishment in that pursuit. Listing on the OTCQB provides us with greater visibility within the investment community and valuable capital markets exposure. As we've stated previously, the SinglePoint team and the partners with whom we are working are committed to driving a bright future consisting of execution with solid performance with the goal of delivering results in building out valuable, profitable business segments. We look forward to driving the business forward and unlocking significant shareholder value in the near and long-term," stated Wil Ralston, Chief Executive Officer of SinglePoint.

The OTCQB® Venture Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade SING. The OTCQB® Venture Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for early stage, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceed, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

