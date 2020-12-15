SinglePoint Engages JTC Team, LLC as Strategic Investor Relations and Integrated Communications Advisor

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions, today announced that it has engaged JTC Team, LLC ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications firm, to provide strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services.

"SinglePoint is at a pivotal moment in the Company's history, having begun implementing strategic initiatives to streamline our focus on building a portfolio of high-quality renewable energy solutions, as well as building visibility in the market and investment community. As we continue to gain momentum and build a foundation of value creation for the Company and our shareholders, we believe JTC will play a key component in unlocking the full potential of SinglePoint and raising the overall awareness of the Company. We are committed to executing on our strategic objectives, including uplisting to a national exchange. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of the JTC team to establish a robust investor relations and communications strategy moving forward," commented Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint.

Jenene Thomas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JTC Team, commented, "SinglePoint has made a significant effort over the course of this year to establish its leadership position in the renewable energy sector. We are pleased to be working with the SinglePoint management team as they continue to build momentum and are wholly committed to establish a specialized fully integrated investor relations and corporate communications strategy for the Company. The Company is well-positioned to access multiple near-term growth opportunities to expand their position in the growing solar industry and we look forward to bolstering their strategic business efforts moving forward with the goal of driving significant value and awareness."

Investors or interested parties with questions about SinglePoint can contact JTC at [email protected].





About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small commercial businesses. SinglePoint is committed to building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional model. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

