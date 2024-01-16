SinglePoint subsidiary Boston Solar Welcomes New President Michael Morlino; Provides Insight to 2024

- Boston Solar Appoints New President Michael Morlino

- Boston Solar Selected as First US Based EPC to Carry Energizer Solar Products

- Boston Solar Awarded 100+ Home Federal Agency Solar Assessment and Engineering Project

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar a leading solar energy solutions provider in New England, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Morlino as its new President. Morlino brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership and operational excellence to the company.

Mr. Morlino is a distinguished veteran who served 22 years in the United States Navy as a SEAL, including 15 years at the Naval Special Warfare Development Group. His military career is marked by an exemplary service record, showcasing his unparalleled leadership, strategic acumen, and a strong commitment to excellence. Morlino's exceptional skills in leading high-stakes operations and fostering teamwork in challenging environments are set to be invaluable assets to Boston Solar.

Morlino is academically accomplished, holding a BS in Business Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management. His educational background complements his extensive professional experience, equipping him with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead in the fast-paced and evolving solar industry.

Prior to joining Boston Solar, Morlino contributed significantly to Windjammer Capital Investors, managing operational improvement projects at Fecon, a Cincinnati-based heavy equipment manufacturer. His role in driving operational efficiencies and leading teams through complex projects has prepared him well for his new position at Boston Solar.

Upon his appointment, Morlino stated, "I am incredibly honored to be joining such a highly reputable company with deep experience in the Solar Industry and the New England market. I am eager to build on the company's impressive foundation and work collaboratively with the talented professionals here to drive growth, achieve operational excellence, and exceed our clients' expectations.

Boston Solar has recently announced two significant developments adding substantial support for 2024. Most recently Boston Solar announced the award of 100+ residential solar assessment and engineering project for a Federal Agency in Massachusetts, more details are expected to follow soon as the project progresses. Boston Solar has also been selected as the first US based EPC to provide and install Energizer Solar products starting with in home energy storage battery solutions.

With Morlino at the helm, Boston Solar is poised for a new chapter of growth and innovation. His leadership is expected to steer the company towards greater heights in the solar industry, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier solar energy solutions to its clients.

"These are extremely positive developments which set the stage for 2024. It has all been made possible by the exception performance and professionalism the team and Boston Solar has built. Mr. Guimaraes has built a growing, thriving business which over the past two years since acquisition has grown from $17-million to $24-million and a trailing 12 months of over $30-million. All of which has been done in a tough market environment. These successes have set the stage for a stellar 2024 in which Mr. Morlino will continue to guide Boston Solar toward accelerated growth and operational profitability," comments Wil Ralston CEO SinglePoint.

Ralston continued, "We are excited to welcome Michael Morlino to the Boston Solar family. His remarkable leadership skills and operational knowledge will be instrumental in guiding our company into a bright and innovative future. We also take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Guimaraes for the 13-year tenure building Boston Solar into the leading Massachusetts Solar EPC. His contributions and guidance, which have been pivotal in growth of Boston Solar, and we wish him the best in his next endeavors," commented Wil Ralston CEO SinglePoint.

