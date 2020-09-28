SinglePoint Subsidiary Estimates Nearly 20% Increase in Revenue and Almost 60% Gross Margins, Up Significantly From Q2 2020

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) is pleased to announce Direct Solar America estimates revenue numbers increasing nearly 20% prior to the end of Q3 and achieving nearly 60% gross margins throughout the quarter, a phenomenal feat in the current business climate.

"Direct Solar America did a great job meeting the demands placed on business during this ongoing pandemic. The team has made the necessary adjustments and kept the business growing to new highs. While some projects have been delayed many are coming back online such as the previously announced commercial projects. We expect the remaining documentation to complete the process very soon. As an additional benefit any business or nonprofit that decides to move forward with a PPA and put solar on their building will have no solar payment for 1 year," states Wil Ralston, President, SinglePoint.

See the latest video interview here - https://youtu.be/Wbr2P7Q4Dk0

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) is a fully reporting company with core holdings in Solar Energy Services and Industrial Hemp based Consumer Products. Learn more at www.singlepoint.com

Connect on social media at:

https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint

https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint

https://www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Corporate Communication

SinglePoint Inc.

888-OTC-SING

[email protected]

www.singlepoint.com

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.

Related Links

http://www.singlepoint.com

