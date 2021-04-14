SinglePoint to Present at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

PHOENIX, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today announced that Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint will present at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on Thursday April 22nd at 9:30 AM ET.

As part of the presentation, Mr. Ralston will provide a corporate overview and discuss how SinglePoint is transforming the traditional solar energy model, building, providing renewable energy solutions and working to become the single point for a customer's energy and efficiency needs, to drive cleaner healthier living through environmental improvement. Following the presentation, registered attendees are invited to participate in an interactive question and answer session.

In addition, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

To access the live presentation and schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, qualified members of the investment community are invited to register for the event here: www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

About the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between cleantech companies, investors, and traders. Discover the companies in the cleantech industry who are moving the world forward through accessible green energy, energy efficiency, and innovative sustainability solutions.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceed, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

[email protected]

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.

Related Links

http://www.singlepoint.com

