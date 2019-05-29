Singlera Genomics ColonES test selected as finalist for AACC Disruptive Technology Award

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singlera Genomics, which focuses on non-invasive early cancer detection through circulating tumor DNA methylation haplotyping analysis, was selected as one of three finalists for the second annual AACC Disruptive Technology Award.

AACC Disruptive Technology Award recognizes innovative testing solutions that improve patient care through diagnostic performance or access to high quality testing. Singlera Genomics was chosen from a group of seven semi-finalists after presenting its ColonES test, a targeted next-generation sequencing assay that uses methylation haplotype signatures to screen for early stage colorectal cancer (CRC) and precancerous lesions known as advanced adenomas, to a group of industry experts. As a finalist, Singlera will present the technology in a special session at the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo on August 5, 2019. Among the three companies selected as finalists, Singlera Genomics is the only company utilizing next-generation DNA methylation sequencing for cancer screening. Details regarding the finalists can be found at the AACC website.

About Singlera Genomics

Singlera Genomics Inc., a company focusing on non-invasive genetic diagnosis, was founded in July 2014 in San Diego, California. The company currently has R&D centers and business operations in both La Jolla, California, and Shanghai, China. Singlera has proprietary technologies in single cell sequencing, DNA methylation, and bioinformatics.

