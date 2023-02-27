Singleron Biotechnologies and Macrogen Europe announce a strategic alliance

Singleron Biotechnologies and Macrogen Europe are happy to announce their collaboration to combine their strengths to provide first-class single cell multi-omics sequencing solutions.

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleron Biotechnologies, a front-runner in single cell multi-omics analysis, and Macrogen Europe, a state-of-the-art sequencing provider of fast and reliable genome analysis services have announced their partnership. This alliance will leverage strength from both companies to provide researchers with comprehensive single cell multi-omic solutions.

Singleron Biotechnologies are an innovative single cell sequencing solution provider with a focus on molecular diagnostics and are dedicated to applying ground-breaking single cell analysis techniques in clinical diagnosis, drug development, and health management. Macrogen Europe have partnerships with leading providers with the latest and innovative technology to help scientist accelerate their genomics discoveries. Their vision embodies the idea of customizing sequencing services for any life science community that requires NGS and Sanger technology. Together this integrated partnership combines Singleron's expertise in single cell sequencing and Macrogen Europe's cutting-edge genomic services to help promote human health and enhance the development of precision medicine.

Recent discoveries in genetics have exposed the diverse and unique genetic profiles of individuals, which is evolving medicine to become increasingly personalised. This new relationship between Singleron and Macrogen Europe offers a synergistic approach to understand the multiple layers of cellular regulation and accelerate the development for personalised medicine.

About Singleron

Founded in 2018, Singleron develops and commercializes single-cell multi-omics products that can be used in both research and clinical settings. Its current product portfolio includes instruments, microfluidic devices, reagents, software analysis and database solutions that facilitate high-throughput single-cell analysis. The company currently has offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in over 2,000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

About Macrogen Europe

Macrogen Europe was established in 2008 in the Netherlands to expand Macrogen Inc. service in Europe. It provides genomic sequencing and analysis services to universities, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies. Whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing, transcriptome analysis and metagenome sequencing are some of the main services it offers. In addition to bioinformatics services, it also provides other molecular services such as PCR and Sanger sequencing. Together with partnerships and accreditations such as CAP, CLIA and ISO is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and accuracy in its sequencing and analysis services.

