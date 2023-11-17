Singleron Biotechnologies announces two co-authored abstracts at the American Society of Hematology conference

Using single cell multi-omics analysis to predict treatment outcome, develop disease prognostics and track patient responses to CAR T therapies

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleron Biotechnologies, a company at the forefront of developing and commercializing innovative single cell multi-omic analysis solutions for precision medicine, has announced two co-authored abstracts for the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in San Diego (December 9-12, 2023).

The first abstract, oral presentation #453, stems from a collaboration with Professor Maximilian Merz at the University of Leipzig. The study used Singleron's Enhanced Single Cell Analysis with Protein Expression and RNA Sequencing (ESCAPE™ RNAseq) platform, combining single cell RNA sequencing with cell surface protein expression. Together with TCR and BCR sequencing, the analysis characterized a longitudinal cohort of multiple myeloma (MM) patients treated with anti-BCMA CAR T cells. The analysis revealed differences in cellular composition and surface protein expression between complete response (CR) and non-CR patients, which was detectable even before CAR T treatment. Single cell multi-omic analysis was also used to monitor the impact of bridging therapies, changes in TCR diversity, and the status of individual CAR T cells over time in patient PBMC. The second abstract, poster presentation #3367, used ESCAPE RNAseq platform to characterize plasma cells from the bone marrow of MM patients prior to Daratumumab treatment. Using interpretable machine learning models, the poster describes both a predictive model for Daratumumab response and a general prognostic for MM patients that significantly outperforms the existing prognostic tools.

Dr. Jonathan Scolnick, General Manager of Singleron Singapore and co-author on both abstracts, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with clinical partners. He remarked, "The results underscore the value of single cell multi-omic analysis for understanding clinical questions. Not only can this data be used for great insights into disease, but here we have been able to show a framework for how to use single cell data to develop a clinical test that can be performed using more standard clinical technologies. We are encouraged by the technology's potential in aiding treatment outcome prediction, paving the way for more personalized therapies. We look forward to seeing further scientific breakthroughs from our clinical partners."

Oral Presentation:

Abstract #453, Session 651

Sunday, December 10, 2023 (10:00 AM)

Title: Single Cell Multi-Omic Dissection of Response and Resistance to Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cells Against BCMA in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma

Poster Presentation:

Abstract #3367, Session 652

Sunday, December 10, 2023 (6:00 PM - 8:00 PM)

Title: Single Cell Profiling Unravels Plasma Cell Gene Expression Signatures Predictive of Response to Daratumumab Based Therapy, and Prognosis in Multiple Myeloma

About Singleron

Founded in 2018, Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH develops and commercializes single cell multi-omics products that can be used in both research and clinical settings. Its current product portfolio includes instruments, microfluidic devices, reagents, software analysis and database solutions that facilitate high-throughput single cell analysis. Singleron's sample services offer expert execution and generation of high-quality results for academia, clinics, and biotech.

The company currently has offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in close to 3000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

https://singleron.bio

