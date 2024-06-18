Singleron Biotechnologies partners with the Human Cell Atlas (HCA) to enhance access to single cell analysis globally

COLOGNE, Germany, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleron Biotechnologies announced a partnership with the Human Cell Atlas (HCA) to help accelerate the adoption of single cell sequencing globally. Singleron will facilitate access to its single cell analysis platform via the HCA network, by providing discounted rates for HCA collaborating members.

Despite its growing adoption, single cell analysis still faces significant challenges, particularly for new users and researchers in Low- and Middle-Income Countries. These challenges cover the entire single cell workflow, from tissue collection to data analysis. Improved access to single cell sequencing could help researchers overcome typical bottlenecks to make single cell sequencing accessible to more research groups globally.



John Randell, HCA Chief Alliance Officer, said: 'We're delighted that Singleron has recently joined HCA's Commercial Discount Program, to empower the science of HCA Collaborating members around the world."

Singleron directly addresses the single cell workflow challenges faced by all researchers. One common obstacle in single cell analysis is tissue dissociation. The optimum protocol varies based on tissue and sample type, and the consistency in sample handling greatly affects data quality. Singleron addresses this with automated tissue dissociation instruments and optimized reagents, backed by extensive experience with over 1,000 sample and tissue types.

For researchers with limited access to instruments, Singleron offers a manual kit that only requires a micropipette to obtain high quality single cell data. The kit enables researchers to get started on smaller projects with the option to scale up with an automated instrument when ready.

Another significant challenge for researchers is in analyzing their single cell data. "Single cell sequencing data analysis requires specialized expertise and computing capabilities, which are not available to every researcher. We don't think that a lack of bioinformatics expertise should be a bottleneck to answering your biological questions," said Jonathan Scolnick, PhD, General Manager of Singleron Biotechnologies, Singapore.

Singleron provides comprehensive support for researchers of all background, including:

A bioinformatics bootcamp for teams looking to build internal capabilities from scratch

Code-free software for advanced analysis that does not require a bioinformatics background

Customized bioinformatics services for tailored project support

By offering flexible single cell analysis options and end-to-end support, Singleron empowers researchers worldwide to obtain high-quality single cell data and derive meaningful biological insights.

Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.

About Singleron

Singleron biotechnologies advances precision medicine and human health through pioneering single cell multi-omics solutions. Its current product portfolio includes high throughput instruments for automated single cell processing and tissue dissociation, reagents, bioinformatics software, and a comprehensive single cell knowledgebase.

Founded in 2018, Singleron operates globally with offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in more than 3,000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

https://singleron.bio

About HCA

The Human Cell Atlas (HCA) is a global collaborative consortium which is creating comprehensive reference maps of all human cells—the fundamental units of life—as a basis for understanding human health and for diagnosing, monitoring, and treating disease.



The HCA community is producing high quality, integrated Atlases of tissues, organs and systems, to create a milestone Atlas of the human body. More than 3,400 HCA members, from over 100 countries are working together to achieve a diverse and accessible Atlas to benefit humanity across the world.



Discoveries are already informing medical applications from diagnoses to drug discovery. The Human Cell Atlas will impact every aspect of biology and healthcare, ultimately leading to a new era of precision medicine. https://www.humancellatlas.org

SOURCE Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH