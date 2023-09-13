Singleron launches AccuraCode® TCR library construction kit, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness of high-throughput T-cell receptor profiling

News provided by

Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH

13 Sep, 2023, 05:51 ET

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleron has announced the launch of its AccuraCode® TCR library construction kit for high-throughput T-cell receptor (TCR) profiling. It enables simultaneous analysis of hundreds of samples for T cell clonotypes, gene usage, V(D)J recombination patterns, and diversity, all supported by compatible bioinformatics pipelines.

The product is built upon Singleron's molecular barcoding technology, enabling multiplexing of 96 or 384 samples in a single library construction reaction. This new product significantly reduces the cost and time needed for large-scale TCR profiling. The AccuraCode TCR library construction kit empowers researchers to gain a clear picture of the dynamic changes in the adaptive immune system during health and diseases.  

Precision medicine requires an accurate understanding of the mechanisms underlying biological heterogeneity. T cells play a central role in our adaptive immune response. They continuously detect and fight pathogens and aberrant cells, safeguarding us from diseases. Therefore, identifying the active T cells that positively influence the course of a disease can pave the way for drug development and eventually lead to novel therapies.

In addition to its potential application in studying the adaptive immune system at the population level, AccuraCode TCR also facilitates research in biomarkers, drug targets, immunology, infectious disease, and autoimmunity. In cancer immunotherapy, its applications include profiling tumor infiltrating leukocytes and assessing their TCR diversity for personalized cancer immunotherapies.

The complete product description and ordering information can be found at https://singleron.bio/product/detail-29.html 

About Singleron:

Founded in 2018, Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH develops and commercializes single cell multi-omics products that can be used in both research and clinical settings. Its current product portfolio includes instruments, microfluidic devices, reagents, software analysis and database solutions that facilitate high-throughput single cell analysis. Singleron's sample services offer expert execution and generation of high-quality results for academia, clinics, and biotech.

The company currently has offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in close to 3000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

https://singleron.bio

SOURCE Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH

Also from this source

Singleron launches two new instruments to further standardize single cell analysis workflow

ISS Collaboration - Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH joined the pursuit of "Reaching for the Stars"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.