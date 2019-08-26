SinglesCruise.com's Hugely Popular Halloween Cruise is Back for 2019

"So many people love to celebrate Halloween," said Sharon Concepcion, Vice President of Leisure Operations for SinglesCruise.com. "It's such a fun and happy tradition and, when combined with the amazing onboard experiences and beautiful ports of call provided during a cruise, it's no wonder our Halloween voyage is our most popular."

This is the 15th year SinglesCruise.com is hosting its highly anticipated Halloween Cruise featuring the ever-popular Halloween Costume Party, an open bar themed cocktail party, along with a Crazy Hat and Black and Orange events. During the voyage, guests can also opt to participate in a variety of fun games that provide the perfect opportunity to make new friends, such as Pictionary, Cards Against Humanity and Adult Trivia – in addition to the Battle of the Sexes.

This year's voyage is taking place on the Norwegian Breakaway from October 27-November 3. Norwegian Breakaway features a quarter-mile long oceanfront promenade lined with restaurants, bars and spectacular views. The ship also offers more than 25 dining experiences, dazzling Broadway performances, including Rock of Ages, Burn the Floor, Cirque Dreams and more. The itinerary includes:

Roatan, Bay Islands, Honduras –Roatan is a beautiful island off the coast of Honduras, world renowned as a snorkeling and diving destination. The island also features gorgeous beaches and a variety of watersports, attractions and activities.

Harvest Caye, Belize – This eco-friendly port features an exclusive seven-acre beach with an expansive pool with a swim-up bar. Shore excursions range from zip lining and snorkeling to tours featuring exotic plants and wildlife exhibitions.

Costa Maya, Mexico – Sites and activities here include a diverse mixture of stunning beaches and attractive diving and fishing options, along with some of the top Mayan archaeological sites in the Mayan Riviera.

Cozumel – Known for its magnificent beaches, turquoise blue water and vibrant coral reefs, Cozumel is a top diving and snorkeling destination. Other features include the charming town of San Miguel with its baroque Spanish architecture, cobblestoned streets and wooded courtyards, as well as the pink, limestone façade of Parroquia de San Miquel Archangel, the town's most famous church.

Travelers can also opt for a pre- or post-cruise stay in Miami with options ranging from experiencing the Art Deco architecture, restaurants and bars of Miami Beach to taking a tour of Little Havana with its ethnic cafes, restaurants and markets. Group rates on pre-cruise hotel accommodations, along with a special pre-cruise get together are available, as well.

Solo travelers can take advantage of SinglesCruise.com's one-of-a-kind roommate matching program or book an entire stateroom in a variety of accommodation types.

About SinglesCruise.com

SinglesCruise.com offers hosted singles cruises throughout the year to top destinations such as the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and Alaska. Founded in 1991, SinglesCruise.com is part of Travel Leaders Group, which ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies. Travel Leaders Group (www.TravelLeadersGroup.com) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands.

