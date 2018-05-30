SingleThread In California Wins The Miele One To Watch Award 2018

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SingleThread restaurant in Sonoma County, California, has been named this year's Miele One To Watch by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. Founded in December 2016, SingleThread is a partnership between husband-and-wife team Kyle and Katina Connaughton, comprising a restaurant, inn and farm built on the ethos of Japanese omotenashi — the spirit of selfless hospitality — bringing an infusion of Eastern philosophy and culture to the farm-to-table concept. SingleThread's founders will be presented with this highly coveted award at The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards in Bilbao on 19 June.
William Drew, Group Editor of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, said: "SingleThread is the perfect example of a forward-thinking restaurant with a strong narrative at its heart, which serves world-class, meaningful food while keeping issues of sustainability at its core. SingleThread is a well-deserved winner of the Miele One To Watch Award."
Selected by the 50 Best organisation and awarded to an establishment that is making an impact on the international gastronomic scene, the Miele One To Watch winner is seen as having the potential to rise into The World's 50 Best Restaurants list in the future.
Priding themselves on the designers and artisans who help make up the SingleThread experience, the Connaughtons serve 11 courses of sustainably produced dishes, over 70% of which are produced at their farm, located between the Russian River and the historic San Lorenzo Ranch. Seasonal vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, honey, eggs, and olive oil are provided directly to the restaurant kitchen each day from the farm's greenhouse, fields, apiary and heirloom orchard. The SingleThread philosophy embraces 72 micro-seasons, which sees the restaurant cooking and serving only the ripest foods at specific moments in the year.
SingleThread joins a stellar line-up of recent One To Watch award winners including Disfrutar in Barcelona (2017), Den in Tokyo (2016), Sepia in Sydney (2015), Saison in San Francisco (2014) and The Test Kitchen in Cape Town (2013).
