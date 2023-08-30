Singleton Schreiber Issues Statement Over Hawaiian Electric Company Report

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTORNEY ADVERTISING MATERIAL – Singleton Schreiber's team of Maui Wildfire Attorneys is taking Hawaiian Electric Company to task for admitting the utility company caused the Maui wildfire while pointing fingers at firefighters in an attempt to defer blame.

Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement on Sunday, August 27, acknowledging its power lines started a wildfire in Maui. However, it also blamed county firefighters for declaring the blaze was "contained" and leaving the scene prematurely.

"This is a truly unique failure of leadership," said Wailuku-based attorney Paul Starita. "Passing the buck is not what those impacted by the wildfires need right now. They need leaders who will take responsibility for what happened and work to ensure Maui is rebuilt for local residents."

In the statement, the utility giant claimed:

"Hawaiian Electric Company's executives should be embarrassed by the statement and report they put out," said Singleton Schreiber managing partner Gerald Singleton. "To acknowledge they started the fire, only to attempt to backtrack and point fingers is making this process more difficult and creating turmoil at a time when that is the last thing the people need."

Singleton Schreiber attorneys currently have three lawsuits filed against Hawaiian Electric Industries, Hawaiian Electric Company, Hawai'i Electric Light Company, and Maui Electric Company, holding these utilities responsible for the injuries, wrongful death and severe environmental impact of the Maui fires. These lawsuits allege the utilities failed to properly maintain their equipment, failed to adhere to proper procedure and failed to react to the severe winds from Hurricane Dora.

Those lawsuits are:

Lawrence Michael Janto C, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lawrenzo Mornaon Jantoc II v. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Hawaiian Electric Company, Hawai'i Electric Light Company, Maui Electric Company , Second Circuit Court of Hawai'i, Case No. 2CCV-23-0000237

, Second Circuit Court of Hawai'i, Case No. 2CCV-23-0000237 Darlene Gomes , Paula Jelsma , Anderson Byrne and Saif Shaban v. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., Hawai'i Electric Light Company, Maui Electric Company , Second Circuit Court of State of Hawaii , District of Lahaina , Case No. 2CCV-23-0000225

, Second Circuit Court of , District of , Case No. 2CCV-23-0000225 Gilberto Sanchez et al. v. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Hawaiian Electric Company, Hawai'i Electric Light Company, Maui Electric Company, Second Circuit Court of Hawai'i, Case No. 2CCV-23-0000234.

With over 230 employees, Singleton Schreiber has represented more than 13,000 victims of utility fires and has recovered over $2 billion in settlements and verdicts for its clients. Attorneys at firm's office in Wailuku are currently serving hundreds of fire victims.

