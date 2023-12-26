Singleton Schreiber: Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, Wal-Mart Sued in Colorado Over Sale of Purported Decongestants

News provided by

Singleton Schreiber

26 Dec, 2023, 14:31 ET

DENVER, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleton Schreiber filed a lawsuit in Colorado Federal Court against Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, Wal-Mart alleging the market, distribution and sale of products containing phenylephrine mislead consumers.

According to the complaint, these corporations made, sold, advertised and marketed products such as Tylenol Cold & Flu, Vicks Dayquil & Nyquil, among many others. The complaint alleges these corporations did this despite knowing that phenylephrine is ineffective for the treatment of nasal congestion and other cold and flu symptoms.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) released a study on September 12, 2023 and announced publicly that phenylephrine is ineffective. The complaint alleges these corporations are guilty of deceptive, fraudulent, unlawful and unfair conduct against millions of Coloradans and hundreds of millions of Americans.

"Time and again, our clients and thousands of others throughout Colorado reached for these products, trusting they would help in relieving their symptoms," said attorney Kevin Hannon of Singleton Schreiber. "Had they known for even a moment these products contained ingredients that were useless, they'd have saved time and money and possibly sought out other, more effective remedies."

The Case is Rethea Morris, Robert Haid v. Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, Wal-Mart, USDC District of Colorado, Case No. 1:23-cv-03409.

About Singleton Schreiber

With roughly 300 attorneys and staff, and offices in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah and Hawaii, Gerald Singleton and his team have represented more than 15,000 victims of utility fires and has recovered approximately $2.5 billion in settlements and verdicts for its clients. As a consumer advocate, Singleton Schreiber has proven itself a cut above, representing millions of consumers in class action lawsuits across the nation. The firm is also a premier personal injury firm, obtaining top results for clients, including more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements over the last 12 months alone.

SOURCE Singleton Schreiber

