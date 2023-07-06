Singleton Schreiber: Utility Xcel Energy Revealed as Culprit in Marshall Fire

DENVER, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleton Schreiber, America's premier fire litigation firm, is alerting Colorado residents to the startling and conclusive revelation that the Marshall Fire of 2021 was started at least in part by hot particles discharged from an Xcel Energy Power Line.

Boulder County Sheriff's officials gave a definitive update on the cause, stating the Marshall Fire was made up of two smaller fires which merged. One of the two fires was ignited by the massive utility, and started just south of the Marshall Mesa Trailhead.

"Two people were killed, eight more suffered severe burns, roughly 1,000 pets were killed as well as livestock, 37,500 residents were displaced all because yet another utility failed to properly maintain its equipment," said Singleton Schreiber Managing Partner Gerald Singleton. "In state after state, we've seen the same story, and now the people of Colorado have joined this unfortunate club."

The fire began on December 30, 2021, and before it was over caused more than $2 billion in damage. In addition to the lives lost and those injured and evacuated, 1,084 structures were burned and another 149 damaged. It took less than 12 hours for the Marshall Fire to surpass the 2013 Black Forest Fire as Colorado's most destructive wildfire (in terms of structures lost). In total, the fire burned more than 6,000 acres.

"Adding to the damage and tragedy, the Marshall fire damaged six public drinking water systems," added Mr. Singleton. "Now we know that Xcel Energy is at least partially responsible for the lives, injuries and total damage done by this historic fire. Furthermore, Xcel Energy's cowardly statement that it was not responsible for the fire and that the malfunctioning utility lines were a result of the fire (and not vice versa) would be laughable if it weren't so tragic."

Singleton Schreiber continues to work with residents and local officials to investigate the fire further and see how homeowners, business owners, residents and others impacted by the fires can continue to rebuild.

With over 200 employees and offices throughout the western United States, Singleton Schreiber has represented more than 12,000 victims of utility fires and has recovered approximately $2 billion in settlements and verdicts for its clients. The firm currently represents thousands of victims of the numerous fires in California, New Mexico, and Oregon. The firm's dedication to obtaining justice for those impacted by toxic conditions and environmental hazards sets it apart from the competition. The firm is also a premier personal injury firm, obtaining top results for clients, including more than $100 million in verdicts in 2022. 

