Singlewire Listed as an Innovator in the Best Mass Notification Systems Solutions by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINGLEWIRE SOFTWARE LLC has been listed as an Innovator in the Best Mass Notification Systems Solutions segment on 360Quadrants. Singlewire Software has a wide range of offerings in the mass notification systems market. InformaCast, a brand offering from Singlewire, develops and supports IP-based voice applications for emergency communications and mass notifications.

Mass Notification Systems Solutions are designed to deliver information to groups of people in the form of SMSs (text messages) or emails. A mass notification system improves the safety and security of an organization or other public location by arranging for real-time alerts and instructions during a crisis. With a strong communications infrastructure coupled with high bandwidth, mass notification solutions can deliver thousands of messages at short notice.

Recently, Singlewire Software released Survivable Remote Site Notification (SRSN), distributed activation, and InformaCast Fusion Server Appliance for its InformaCast Fusion emergency notification system. With this release, organizations can easily scale InformaCast Fusion to meet their emergency messaging needs. By controlling the speed at which messages are sent out, InformaCast Fusion helps improve the reach of notifications, boosting user confidence.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Mass Notification Systems Solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from industry experts, buyers, and vendors and conducts extensive secondary research—inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases—in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.

InformaCast by Singlewire was rated on 360Quadrants using the below methodology:

1. A list of vendors (competitors) is generated using extensive research.

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts— based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Product Maturity consists of criteria such as breadth and depth of product/service offerings, product features and functionalities, and product differentiation and its impact on customer value

Company Maturity consists of geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint

3. A weightage is assigned to each stakeholder based on the information gathered about the above criteria as well as inputs from the stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

4. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

5. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

Quadrants are updated every six months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Mass Notification Systems Solutions market. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the Mass Notification Systems Solutions space.

360Quadrants covers 54 companies in the Mass Notification Systems Solutions space and places the top 23 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 23 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants recognizes Everbridge Inc, OnSolve, Honeywell, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Blackberry Limited, Desktop Alert Inc, Blackboard Inc, xMatters Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, and Tyco Integrated Security as Visionary Leaders; Singlewire Software LLC, Alertus Technologies, Federal Signal Corporation, Omnilert LLC, Rave Mobile Safety, Regroup Mass Notification, and ATI as Innovators; and The Mircom Group Of Companies, F24 Group, Guardly, American Signal Corporation, and Valcom as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Mass Notification Systems Solutions comparisons between vendors.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like CRM Software, Identity and Access Management, and Electronic Health Record (HER) Software.

