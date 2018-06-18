SingSound Won the 2018 NAACL-HLT SLAM Shared Task

BEIJING, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SingSound ranked in the first place in the shared task on Second Language Acquisition Modeling (SLAM) organized by Duolingo and ETS in conjunction with the 13th BEA Workshop and NAACL-HLT 2018 conference. As the only institution from China, SingSound beat more than a dozen teams including those from Cambridge University, New York University, UCSD etc. in the English track.
NAALC-HLT is one of the largest conferences on natural language processing, while the SLAM task organizing committee includes Burr Settles, Staff Scientist of Duolingo and a world-class expert on active learning. The winning team, SingSound, is a leading AI EdTech startup from China. SingSound just raised multi-million RMB in series A funding, led by China Creation Ventures (CCV), which is founded by ex-KPCB Managing Partner Wei Zhou.
