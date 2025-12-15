Singtel Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Asia-Pacific Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Advancing 5G and Multi-Infrastructure AI Orchestration

Singtel is recognized for driving transformative innovation in 5G, AI orchestration, and digital infrastructure excellence across Asia-Pacific.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Singtel has been granted the 2025 Asia-Pacific Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the 5G and multi-infrastructure AI orchestration industry. This acknowledges Singtel's outstanding achievements in intelligent automation, digital innovation, and enterprise-focused technology solutions – in particular, through its patented Paragon platform, which is an industry-first, all-in-one orchestration platform for 5G network, edge computing, GPUs and AI services. This recognition highlights Singtel's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Singtel excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them efficiently, consistently, and at scale. "Singtel's initiatives are enhancing customer experiences, raising operational efficiency, and delivering customized, scalable, and secure AI-driven solutions tailored to support enterprise digital success," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy anchored in digital infrastructure expansion, data-driven innovation, and strategic global partnerships, Singtel has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's agility and sustained investment in advanced orchestration, AI-driven capabilities, and multi-cloud enablement have allowed it to scale effectively across diverse markets and technology environments.

Innovation remains central to Singtel's approach. Its Paragon platform provides a unified interface that simplifies how enterprises orchestrate 5G networks, edge computing, GPU resources, and multi-cloud deployments. The platform enables real-time network slicing, autonomous resource optimization, seamless multi-cloud application management, and curated marketplace access to pre-integrated third-party applications. This orchestration capability has also been extended into Singtel's sovereign AI cloud service, RE:AI, enabling telecom network operators to evolve into sovereign AI providers and unlock new, AI-powered growth opportunities. Anchored by Paragon and hyperconnected, sustainable AI-ready data centres, RE:AI delivers scalable and compliant AI infrastructure that supports mission-critical workloads across regulated sectors.

"We seek to be a catalyst for enterprise innovation and growth through our diverse regional infrastructure portfolio. With Paragon, we've simplified the deployment and management of AI, IoT and other advanced applications seamlessly for enterprises across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and aviation. Paragon also helps telcos to monetize network APIs and build sovereign AI factories within their own countries. It is gratifying to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the strength and scale of our AI infrastructure, orchestration capabilities and partner ecosystem as well as unwavering commitment to customers," said Manoj Prasanna Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Digital InfraCo, Singtel.

Singtel's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By streamlining service delivery through self-service orchestration, enabling real-time performance assurance, and maintaining high levels of network reliability, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding enterprise customer base. Its partner-led ecosystem, spanning global technology leaders such as Microsoft, NVIDIA, Ericsson, and the Bridge Alliance, ensures that customers benefit from end-to-end solutions tailored to complex industry requirements. Frost & Sullivan commends Singtel for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of digital transformation, AI-driven enterprise solutions, and next-generation connectivity across the region. Singtel's efforts are unlocking new growth avenues for industries ranging from manufacturing and healthcare to public safety, logistics, and intelligent retail, supported by real-time edge analytics, AI-enabled automation, and mission-critical orchestration.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

