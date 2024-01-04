SinguLab and NADONA Partner to Enhance Educational and Informational Offerings

Leading organizations partner to bring clinical best practices and innovative tools to healthcare professionals nationwide.

HOUSTON and LEBANON, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SinguLab, a nationwide provider of precision medicine solutions, today announced its partnership with NADONA, the leading advocate and educational organization for DONs, ADONs, Infection Preventionists, and Nurse Leaders in long-term and post-acute care. This partnership aims to expand and support both organizations' mutual goals of using education and information availability to continue developing and practicing evidence-based medicine. By working together on research opportunities, member articles, and educational offerings to support professional advancement, SinguLab and NADONA will help healthcare professionals within the long-term care and post-acute care spaces nationwide.

NADONA is a leading professional organization for current and aspiring nursing leaders. NADONA's services span 32 state chapters and include educational materials and sessions, national and state conferences, scholarships, master programs, certification programs, and a quarterly journal called The Director.

"We're pleased to announce our collaboration with NADONA to bring information and education on leading technology and offerings – like our innovative precision medicine solutions – to clinical staff, who can use that knowledge to enhance their facility's operational efficiency, clinical stewardship, and infection programs to help improve resident outcomes," said Bryon Cipriani, CEO, SinguLab. "This partnership will work to further our shared missions to provide information, educational support, and solutions for care providers to better their professional careers and continue their ever-progressing goal for the highest quality in resident care."

"NADONA's vision and goals are to enhance the quality of care provided to those under our leadership and care," said Sherrie Dornberger, Executive Director, NADONA. "Education and a well-trained 'careforce' will improve a resident's quality of life. With SinguLab's support, we can enhance the educational programming for our infection preventionists and nurse leaders. Education and training are extremely important in retaining and improving the care given by the 'careforce,' and less turnover of highly-educated staff is a win-win for everyone."

About SinguLab®: SinguLab® is on a purpose-driven mission to optimize, innovate, and empower precision medicine programs nationwide by developing a comprehensive and programmatic approach to personalized patient care. With the strength of our multidisciplinary team of experts and carefully curated national Partner Network, we blend personalized diagnostics, evidence-based medicine, and clinical support resources to create sustainable, affordable, and measurable personalized medicine programs. SinguLab's proven solutions framework serves multiple care settings, including long-term care, provider groups, and individual clinicians.

About NADONA/LTC:

NADONA has been the leading advocate and educational organization for DONs, ADONs, and Nurse Leaders in long-term and post-acute care since 1986. With 32 state chapters, it continues to be the largest organization representing nurses working in long-term and post-acute care settings. NADONA offers a wide array of services to its members, including educational materials, national and state conferences, scholarships, Infection Prevention Certificate of Mastery Program, Antibiotic Stewardship Certificate of Mastery Program; QAPI, Executive Fellows Leadership Academy, Director of Nursing, Licensed Practical Nurse, Assisted Living, Geriatric Diabetes certification programs, a mentoring program and a quarterly journal, The Director. Through its publications and programs, NADONA reaches approximately 20,000 nurses who are employed in long-term care.

