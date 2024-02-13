SinguLab® Announces Integration with PointClickCare

News provided by

SinguLab

13 Feb, 2024, 08:37 ET

Streamlined Access to Precision Care Solutions to Help Improve Resident Care

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SinguLab®, a nationwide provider of precision medicine and diagnostics solutions, today announced its expanded integration with PointClickCare Technologies Inc., the leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care continuum, enabling providers to quickly and easily identify potentially dangerous drug-gene interactions for their residents. This integration allows for the seamless delivery of pharmacogenomic (PGx) risk assessments, advanced diagnostic test results, and ongoing PGx monitoring, empowering them to deliver better and more personalized resident care.

Continue Reading
PointClickCare partner logo
PointClickCare partner logo

SinguLab's integration with PointClickCare (PCC) directly aligns with SinguLab's mission to deliver precision medicine programs for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) providers nationwide, while ensuring the prescription of safer and more effective medications for entire patient populations.  In a recent multi-facility analysis, the PCC integration allowed ten facilities to identify and address 77% of their residents who were found to be at risk for severe or moderate drug-gene interactions. This integration incorporates resident medications as they are updated in the system, helping clinicians who participate in the SinguLab Precision Medicine Program to utilize real-time PGx insights as part of their overall care protocol. 

"We're pleased to announce our integration into PointClickCare's solution that helps to enable both access and efficient use of precision medicine solutions that benefit LTPAC providers and residents nationwide," said Bryon Cipriani, CEO, SinguLab. "This integration with PointClickCare further highlights our combined interests in meeting the needs of providers and care organizations to help empower actionable, high-utility precision medicine efforts."

"Our Marketplace Partners provide world-class technology and share our deep commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful, efficient, and effective solutions," said Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. "We are excited to partner with SinguLab to jointly help our mutual clients manage the complex challenges of long-term and post-acute care."

To learn more about SinguLab's integration with PointClickCare, contact [email protected] or call 832-995-0580.

About SinguLab®
SinguLab® is on a purpose-driven mission to optimize, innovate, and empower precision medicine programs for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) nationwide by developing a comprehensive and programmatic approach to personalized patient care. With the strength of our multidisciplinary team of experts and carefully curated national Partner Network, we blend personalized diagnostics, evidence-based medicine, and clinical support resources to create sustainable, affordable, and measurable personalized medicine programs.  SinguLab's proven solutions framework serves multiple care settings, including long-term care, provider groups, and individual clinicians.   

For more information, please visit www.getsingulab.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Karina Stabile
Senior Account Executive, Aria Marketing for SinguLab
617-833-5702
[email protected] 

SOURCE SinguLab

Also from this source

SinguLab and NADONA Partner to Enhance Educational and Informational Offerings

SinguLab and NADONA Partner to Enhance Educational and Informational Offerings

SinguLab, a nationwide provider of precision medicine solutions, today announced its partnership with NADONA, the leading advocate and educational...
PharMerica Selects SinguLab to Deliver Pharmacogenomics Solutions for Facilities

PharMerica Selects SinguLab to Deliver Pharmacogenomics Solutions for Facilities

SinguLab®, a nationwide provider of precision medicine and diagnostics solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with PharMerica, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.