SinguLab® Announces Integration with PointClickCare

Streamlined Access to Precision Care Solutions to Help Improve Resident Care

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SinguLab®, a nationwide provider of precision medicine and diagnostics solutions, today announced its expanded integration with PointClickCare Technologies Inc., the leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care continuum, enabling providers to quickly and easily identify potentially dangerous drug-gene interactions for their residents. This integration allows for the seamless delivery of pharmacogenomic (PGx) risk assessments, advanced diagnostic test results, and ongoing PGx monitoring, empowering them to deliver better and more personalized resident care.

PointClickCare partner logo

SinguLab's integration with PointClickCare (PCC) directly aligns with SinguLab's mission to deliver precision medicine programs for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) providers nationwide, while ensuring the prescription of safer and more effective medications for entire patient populations. In a recent multi-facility analysis, the PCC integration allowed ten facilities to identify and address 77% of their residents who were found to be at risk for severe or moderate drug-gene interactions. This integration incorporates resident medications as they are updated in the system, helping clinicians who participate in the SinguLab Precision Medicine Program to utilize real-time PGx insights as part of their overall care protocol.

"We're pleased to announce our integration into PointClickCare's solution that helps to enable both access and efficient use of precision medicine solutions that benefit LTPAC providers and residents nationwide," said Bryon Cipriani, CEO, SinguLab. "This integration with PointClickCare further highlights our combined interests in meeting the needs of providers and care organizations to help empower actionable, high-utility precision medicine efforts."

"Our Marketplace Partners provide world-class technology and share our deep commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful, efficient, and effective solutions," said Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. "We are excited to partner with SinguLab to jointly help our mutual clients manage the complex challenges of long-term and post-acute care."

To learn more about SinguLab's integration with PointClickCare, contact [email protected] or call 832-995-0580.

About SinguLab®:

SinguLab® is on a purpose-driven mission to optimize, innovate, and empower precision medicine programs for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) nationwide by developing a comprehensive and programmatic approach to personalized patient care. With the strength of our multidisciplinary team of experts and carefully curated national Partner Network, we blend personalized diagnostics, evidence-based medicine, and clinical support resources to create sustainable, affordable, and measurable personalized medicine programs. SinguLab's proven solutions framework serves multiple care settings, including long-term care, provider groups, and individual clinicians.

For more information, please visit www.getsingulab.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Karina Stabile

Senior Account Executive, Aria Marketing for SinguLab

617-833-5702

[email protected]

SOURCE SinguLab