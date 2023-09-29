SinguLab Partners with COC to Bring Mobile Services to Clients Nationwide

News provided by

SinguLab

29 Sep, 2023, 08:47 ET

Nationwide Providers Partner to Provide Phlebotomy and Imaging Services as Part of the SinguLab Partner Network

HOUSTON and RENO, Nev., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinguLab, a nationwide provider of precision medicine solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with COC Phlebotomy and Lab Services, a leading provider of mobile phlebotomy and imaging services in the United States (US). This partnership demonstrates the expansion of SinguLab's Partner Network of best-in-class providers to combine clinical diagnostics, evidence-based medicine, and operational solutions that create sustainable and affordable personalized medicine programs for long-term care communities, pharmacies, and providers nationwide.

COC's highly experienced team, which employs over 100 phlebotomists and serves over 200 healthcare providers across 10 states, will now provide SinguLab clients nationwide with onsite laboratory collections, logistics, and mobile imaging. 

Historically, providers have worked with multiple labs and service companies to collect specimens, perform testing, and oftentimes receive paper results. Through this partnership, clients will have a single source for all clinical laboratory diagnostics, reducing the need for multiple vendors, disparate solutions, and multiple layers of clinical approval. SinguLab's expertise in precision medicine, combined with COC Phlebotomy and Lab Services, reduces the barriers to personalized diagnostics with real benefits for healthcare administrators, patients, providers, and residents.

"We're pleased to announce SinguLab's partnership with COC to further our shared missions to increase the availability, speed, and quality of resources for care providers and the residents they serve," said Bryon Cipriani, CEO, SinguLab. "Our collaboration will also further the availability and success of our innovative precision medicine solutions, which provide clinical staff with insights that assist in enhancing operational efficiency, clinical stewardship, and resident outcomes."

Existing SinguLab partners who wish to learn more about the Partner Network expansion should contact their regional account representative. To learn more about SinguLab, contact [email protected] or call 832-995-0580.

About Singulab®: SinguLab® is on a purpose-driven mission to optimize, innovate, and empower precision medicine programs nationwide by developing a comprehensive and programmatic approach to personalized patient care. With the strength of our multidisciplinary team of experts and carefully curated Partner Network, we blend personalized diagnostics, evidence-based medicine, and clinical decision support to create sustainable and affordable personalized medicine programs for long-term care communities, pharmacies, and providers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.getsingulab.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/getsingulab.com.

About COC: 
COC, Continuity of Care, is a leading provider of mobile phlebotomy and imaging services in the US. Operating in 10 states currently and expanding every month, COC is the largest non-lab owned mobile phlebotomy company on the West Coast. COC provides services to mental health centers, skilled nursing facilities, community care-based programs, local government outreach programs, workers compensation, dental offices, doctors' offices, and even in-home services. The company's relationships with local and national labs allow for our client/patient's samples to be processed quickly preventing any delays in care. For more information, please visit www.COCconsultants.com.

Media Contact
Karina Stabile
Senior Account Executive, Aria Marketing for SinguLab
617-833-5702
[email protected]

SOURCE SinguLab

