Singular and Google Settle - Google Licenses Singular's AI Hardware Patents

BOSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular Computing LLC has resolved its ongoing litigation against Google LLC and entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Google LLC. Such agreement resolves litigation that was pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, as well as related proceedings. Singular Computing LLC filed its original complaint against Google LLC on December 20, 2019, and the case proceeded to trial in January 2024, but the parties ultimately negotiated a resolution.

Singular Computing LLC develops and licenses hardware and software technologies for high-performance energy-efficient computing. Its technologies, based on approximate computing, are suited to AI and non-AI applications, at scales from data centers to edge computing.

Singular Computing was founded in 2006 by Dr. Joseph Bates, previously an AI scientist at MIT and Carnegie Mellon. Using Singular's technology, he intends to give universities billion-core computing systems, to facilitate discovery of next-generation AI algorithms, and to help limit the concentration of AI power in society.

