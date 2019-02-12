Singular Announces Global-First Cross-Device, Cross-Platform ROI Analytics

In addition, getting accurate ROI for each campaign or even each piece of creative is simply impossible.

One impact is non-optimizable marketing — poor data quality that can cost brands an average of $15 million annually , according to Gartner. A second is treating one customer as if she is two or three people, resulting in missed opportunities for growth.

With the release of Cross-Device Attribution, Singular's Marketing Intelligence Platform now connects marketing spend data to conversion results across devices and platforms. First, we ingest granular spend and marketing data from thousands of sources. Then we connect it with attribution data from our easy-to-implement in-app and web SDKs as well as direct integrations with customer data platforms, analytics solutions, and internal BI systems. Finally, we match the two datasets.

The result is the most accurate ROI and CPA metrics for the most granular reporting, giving growth marketers essential context such as exact creative customers engaged with, audience segments they belong to, and precise and accurate cost of customer acquisition and ROI per platform and channel … and even per campaign, publisher and per creative.

This is accurate cross-platform and cross-device ROI analytics for the first time. Singular data shows the best marketers achieve 60% better results simply by getting better, more granular, more accurate, and more insightful data. Adding cross-device ROI gives them even more opportunity to optimize.

This clearly resonates with the most sophisticated marketers in the world.

"Being able to measure marketing performance and ROI across platforms and devices with Singular is valuable for Lyft," Sherry Lin, Growth Marketing Operations Lead at Lyft, said recently at a Singular event in San Francisco. "This ability enables us to intelligently optimize our marketing efforts and grow our business."

Getting a more complete picture enables brands to optimize marketing campaigns and make smarter advertising investments. Marketers can now create more accurate segmentation, helping them personalize offers and streamline customer journeys. Knowing who your most profitable customers are — and where they came from — is critical to achieving profitable growth.

"This capability has literally never existed before," says Singular CEO Gadi Eliashiv. "Marketers have been making spending decisions based on partial and inaccurate data. I think we will see massive tectonic shifts in marketing activities and ad spend when marketers see what's really happening with their campaigns."

About Singular

Singular is a Marketing Intelligence Platform that transforms marketing data into accurate, granular and actionable insights to drive growth. By unifying marketing campaign data with attribution data, marketers can measure ROI from every touchpoint across multiple channels for a single source of truth. Singular currently tracks over $10 billion in digital marketing spend to revenue and lifetime value across industries including retail, finance, travel, gaming, entertainment, media, and on-demand services. Singular customers include companies like Lyft, Yelp, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Symantec, Zynga, Match, and Twitter. Singular is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Thomvest Ventures, Method Capital, Translink Capital, DCM and Telstra Ventures. Visit www.singular.net to learn more.

