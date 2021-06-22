Singular Key Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security Category

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular Key, the leader in Identity Orchestration and Management, has been selected as a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in the Identity-First Security category. Founded in 2019, with the purpose of democratizing identity-first security for both large and small businesses around the world, Singular Key helps companies create simple and seamless identity journeys deployed through a flexible, agile and elegant no-code interface for orchestration and workflow management.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a leader in Identity-First Security," said Jatin Maniar, CEO and co-founder of Singular Key. "It is because of our amazing customers, partners, advisors and investors who believed in our vision that our platform is being acknowledged for leading the emerging Identity Orchestration and Management category forward."

According to Gartner's report, Singular Key's "highly flexible yet lightweight approach to delivering onboarding and authentication journeys meet a need in the market that is coalescing around the term 'orchestration.' Singular Key's modern no-code identity orchestration platform transforms how companies create their customer onboarding, identity proofing, KYC/AML, authentication, fraud detection, and mitigation strategies. The cross-channel platform integrates and orchestrates 100+ vendors and capabilities in authentication, identity proofing, and fraud detection segment which can be updated and deployed for clients without changing applications with its low code journey editing tools."

"Singular Key represents the next generation of Identity Management," said Tom Kemp, serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Centrify, Idaptive and NetIQ. "Their no-code platform lets customers seamlessly orchestrate disparate vendor solutions to address top-of-mind security problems like identity-proofing, authentication and fraud-detection. My fellow Centrify co-founder Adam Au and I were so impressed with Singular Key's simple but powerful building block approach to Identity that we both invested in the company."

David Birch, an acknowledged thought-leader in the digital identity space, adds that, "Singular Key's no-code approach to identity orchestration — integrating with the market-leading service providers — will redefine that space and transform the digital identity journey across enterprises."

