Singularity and Sync Partner to Launch Global Impact Challenge Addressing Misinformation, Cyberbullying, and Social Disconnection with $250K Prize

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singularity is thrilled to announce its partnership with Sync to launch a Global Impact Challenge (GIC) aimed at tackling the pressing issues of misinformation, cyberbullying, and social disconnection. This initiative underscores Singularity's commitment to fostering innovative solutions for global challenges through collaborative efforts.

Singularity has conducted 119 Global Impact Challenges worldwide since 2010, spanning over 50 countries and recognizing countless winners. These challenges aim to catalyze breakthrough innovations using technology to tackle pressing global issues.

The Singularity x Sync Global Impact Challenge welcomes applicants from across the globe. The winner, to be announced on Nov. 7, 2024, will receive a $250,000 cash prize and a scholarship opportunity to attend the Singularity Executive Program. The cash prize will be disbursed in installments, with the schedule to be determined later. The Executive Program offers a transformative five-day immersive experience, featuring workshops, group activities, and deep dives into cutting-edge technologies. It equips leaders with the mindset and tools to harness exponential change for personal, organizational, and societal advancement.

The jury tasked with selecting the Challenge winner will include representatives from Singularity, Sync, and distinguished leaders from the entrepreneurship, business, or innovation sectors.

Wadha AlNafjan, Sync lead, emphasizes the urgency of addressing key digital well-being challenges and the importance of such collaboration: "There are many digital well-being challenges that require our urgent focus. Our research indicates that misinformation, social disconnections, and cyberbullying are among the most pressing issues today. In response, Sync is joining forces with Singularity in its mission to educate, inspire, and empower leaders to imagine and create breakthroughs powered by exponential technologies. Together, we are launching the Global Impact Challenge to inspire innovators and entrepreneurs to address these critical concerns."

Neil Sogard, vice president of strategy and special projects at Singularity, highlights the importance of leveraging technology to improve lives globally: "At Singularity, we're confident that technology will continue to improve the lives of billions of people around the world. But with that level of impact, it's important we leverage our network of world-class experts and innovators to partner with organizations like Sync to strengthen the relationship between technology usage and sustained well-being for all global citizens."

Singularity is the leader in educating, inspiring, and empowering leaders to imagine and create breakthroughs powered by exponential technologies.

Through immersive learning programs and experiences focused on the convergence and application of exponential technologies, Singularity teaches leaders from around the globe to shift their mindset, drive innovation, and transform their organization exponentially.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2008, Singularity has inspired over 200,000 leaders in over 100 countries from industry, academia, and government to join us on our mission of creating a future of abundance.

Apply for the challenge: www.su.org/gic/sync-misinformation-cyberbullying-and-social-disconnections

Learn more about Singularity: su.org

Sync is a digital well-being initiative that aims to raise awareness through translating research-based understanding of the amplification of technology in our lives into audience-friendly materials and tools, with a vision to create a world where we are all in control of our digital lives.

