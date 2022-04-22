Singularity Group and Possible X Launch the Impact Art Movement in Support of Earth Day 2022

The first magnificent sculpture of the series, Kintsugi Aurea , supports this year's Earth Day theme, "Invest in Our Planet," while bringing visibility to the United Nations' SDG 13: "take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts." The sculpture was created by Possible X founder Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, artist, financier and Chairwoman of the Impact Advisory Board of White Oak Global Advisors in collaboration with visual artist Kas Galos.

"The Impact Art Movement is an impressive way to shift mindsets and help educate the world on climate change and the immediate need for clean energy." Erik Anderson, Executive Chairman of Singularity Group

The first sculpture is a 200 cm in diameter (nearly 6.5 ft) recycled stainless steel globe with an ocean-green mirror finish. The sculpture is inspired by the Blue Marble, one of the most powerful images of the Earth taken by the Apollo 17 crew showing a borderless world, and the Japanese art of mending broken pottery pieces with gold or silver, known as Kintsugi.

The sculpture made its debut at COP 26, the UN climate change conference that took place in Glasgow in November 2021 and is currently exhibited in London at the Inner Temple Gardens. Additional Impact Art Movement sculptures, which will also feature NFTs (non-fungible tokens), will be added to the collection and exhibited at key venues worldwide. Over time, other artists will be invited to contribute to the Impact Art Movement by using the canvas of the original concept and providing their interpretations.

In addition, the Impact Art Movement supports additional organizations, including Forest One, an impact initiative by Therme One Health, and Sugi, a people-powered organization committed to making the restoration of biodiversity simple, shareable and societally transformative. A QR code on Kintsugi Aurea brings visitors to a website to donate to the Therme One Health GoFundMe campaign for ecosystem restoration through sustainable forestry practices.

Commenting on the launch, Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, said: "As an artist I believe art is one of the most powerful mediums we have to raise awareness of critical issues and drive change. The first sculpture of the series helps us visualize both the beauty and the fragility of our planet, repaired with gold to create a world that is even more precious and resilient thanks to its scars. Despite the challenges we face today, I strongly believe it is not too late to act, and I call on companies, nonprofit organizations and fellow artists to join me in this effort to drive positive change."

According to Erik Anderson, a leader in the decarbonization industry and Executive Chairman of Singularity Group, "the Impact Art Movement is an impressive way to shift mindsets and help educate the world on climate change and the immediate need for clean energy. Our mission at Singularity is to engage the global community and use exponential technologies and innovative ideas to tackle the world's biggest challenges. We are proud to curate Aurea, the first sculpture, and look forward to supporting future innovative pieces of art."

Kas Galos added: "This installation is so special to me, for so many reasons, but most of all, it shows the power of Kintsugi and the path from being Broken to Beautiful. What a hopeful thought which resonates with so many of us."

Singularity Group sponsored the first sculpture in the Impact Art Movement series and will continue to champion future pieces as they relate to the company's focus on SDGs and the convergence of exponential technologies.

Notes to Editors

About Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir

Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir is an artist, entrepreneur, film producer and financier passionate about sustainability and future-led innovations. She is the Chairwoman of the Impact Advisory Board for White Oak Global Advisors, founder of Possible X and global advisor to CEOs. She leverages art, technology and her knowledge of the financial world to shift mindsets and challenge the status quo.

As a financier, Roksana has a 20-year track record in corporate finance, wealth management and investment banking. She was Deputy CEO, Vice President of the Management of Bank Pekao S.A. in Poland, and held managerial positions at Credit Suisse, Edmond de Rothschild, Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan and EBRD.

As an artist, Roksana is fascinated with the relationship between art, design and technology. Since she discovered Kintsugi, a Japanese philosophy and artform, it has been prominently featured in her artwork, from photography on aluminum with diamonds to sculpture. Roksana is also an Artist in Residence for Fabergé, where she explores the complex relationship between luxury, contemporary art and sustainability. She has collaborated with well-known artists such as Terry O'Neill, and her art has been exhibited all over the world, including the International Art Exhibition in Azerbaijan in 2010, Serpentine Pavillion in London in 2019, World Economic Forum 2018-2020 as well as Saudi Cup 2020.

In 2008 she was recognized by the prestigious Newsweek Poland Award for her efforts in deepening British-Polish relations, alongside Polish President in exile Ryszard Kaczorowski and historian Norman Davies. In 2014 she was named Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

She is a CFA® Charterholder, YPO member and holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and Master's degree in Management and Economics from the Technical University of Gdansk, Poland.

About Kas Galos

Kas is a visual artist whose career path as an art director has presented her with commercial projects around the world. A fascination with all that art is and can be has seen her to evolve into someone who chooses to communicate in artistic language.

Fascinated by the culture, heritage, and philosophy of Japan has left a permanent mark on her design style and attitude towards life. While in Kyoto, she discovered Kintsugi philosophy for the first time, and it continues to inspire her.

About Singularity Group

Singularity Group is a global impact organization that looks into the future to help leaders better understand how exponential technology will shape businesses and societies in the years ahead. Through a deeper understanding of the accelerated pace of change and the role that technology plays in it, these leaders create tremendous positive impact that improves the wellbeing of people and the health of the planet. Over the past decade, Singularity has worked with more than 75,000 leaders drawn from corporations, nonprofits, governments, investors and academia. With 250,000 impact-minded innovators across the Singularity network, 125 chapters and partners across six continents and a strong digital presence, Singularity Group reaches millions of people each month. The organization has launched over 5,000 social impact initiatives, and its alumni have started more than 200 companies. For more information, visit https://su.org .

Further information and images available at:

https://aurea.gallery

http://www.possiblex.uk/

https://www.instagram.com/roksana_ciurysek_gedir

SOURCE Singularity Group